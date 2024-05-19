Government's $1m incentive hopes to draw in more like Bay of Fires

The Tasmanian government has greenlit a new $1 million program aimed at bringing more talent and award-winning productions to the state.
The Island Screen Incentive - one of the Liberal Party's 2024 election promises - will allow non-Tasmanian film and television productions to apply for a grant at the rate of 10 per cent of their expenditure on local goods and services while in production, up to $500,000.
Arts Minister Madeleine Ogilvie said the incentive, which will be released over coming weeks, will "keep attracting large productions to film in Tasmania", including the likes of Bay of Fires,
The announcement was made during a visit to the season two set for the award-winning crime drama series, which has gone back into production in Hobart and on the West Coast this month.
"We are thrilled," Ms Ogilvie said.
"The scheme will encourage expenditure in the Tasmanian economy and drive employment and skills development in the Tasmanian industry, while showcasing Tasmanian landscapes, built heritage and our lifestyle around the world."
Applications for the program open early next month and will be available, along with eligibility criteria, through the Screen Tasmania website.
It's expected to be a record year for screen production in Tasmania, according to Ms Ogilvie.
Bay of Fires is projected to contribute more than $8.3 million to the Tasmanian economy on goods and services alone, while employing more than 100 Tasmanian cast and crew.
The show was also a major success as the ABC's most-watched program of the year.
"[Tasmania] is really home now," said Marta Dusseldorp, Bay of Fires' producer and lead actor, and co-founder of Archipelago Productions.
"[Now] we get to fill up the restaurants and cafes and wine bars and show this beautiful region to the world."
Season one of Bay of Fires received $1.5 million in support from the Tasmanian Government, through Screen Tasmania, with season two set to receive a total of $1.7 million, including a $200,000 grant to secure training opportunities for emerging Tasmanian filmmakers.
Season Two of Bay of Fires will air on ABC and ABC iView in 2025.
