On the ground at Launceston's voting booths, The Examiner's reporters spent the day taking in the atmosphere and asking which way voters were leaning in the Voice to Parliament.
Voters were mostly happy to share why they'd come to their opinion on the historic national referendum.
Ezra Davidson, 22, of Hobart
Voting No. I've heard quite a bit about the vote saying that it's not actually doing what it says it's going to do and is causing more divide. I've seen Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders actually against the vote and that it's not for them. And the final thing, there's not enough information.
Joanne Jacobs, 51, of Newstead
Voting Yes. I have a heart and this is what the Indigenous people from around Australia came together and suggested in the Uluru Statement to the heart. This is what they suggested; they wanted to be heard. We should listen to them.
Maxine Glanger, 60, of Launceston
Voting Yes. We live on Aboriginal land and Aboriginal people need a Voice to Parliament. The end.
Andrew Alexander, 71, of Launceston
Voting Yes. I'm voting yes because of what's happened to Indigenous people in Australia. There's the gap and it's been there for 200 years and nothing has changed. This is a good idea, giving something different a go.
Daniel Butterworth, 19, of Perth
Not Sure. Today, I'm not sure what I'm voting for. There wasn't that much information out there and I'll have to decide in the queue.
Riley Bott, 23, of Launceston
Voting Yes. I don't see the negative in voting yes for it. At the end of the day, change is good if it gives people rights. It's better than saying no.
