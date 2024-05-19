'Rich-versus-poor' uproar over $300 government handout misplaced

I CANNOT understand the uproar concerning all households, rich and poor, across the nation getting the $300 power rebate announced in the budget.
The Federal Government is giving the numerous power companies the funds to reduce their customers' bills. Those companies do not know which household is rich or poor.
Be thankful for anything to help with the cost of living and stop asking for more, unless all those asking for more are named Oliver.
IT'S terrific. In huge numbers we have all come together agreeing on a way to live. As seen in real estate guides, grey is the colour for internal home environments. No more divisive arguments over colour. This just makes life so easy. No bright colours, just like our hopes and dreams, everything should just be grey. Glorious!
WELL done Stefan (The Examiner, May 17). A man who is willing to step forward and speak out about the fears that women live with. He is willing to publicly admit that violence and abuse of women is a men's problem, the fixing of which, men should be taking on board.
And Stefan, obviously a true gentleman, is willing to take action to alleviate the fears. It doesn't have to be a big gesture, just a word at the right moment to stop the sexist joke or comment will do or refusing to buy into the negative masculinity pushed by some social media sites etc.
And if men don't know how to help, go online and google Our Watch, The Man Box or White Ribbon to view the causes of this issue and the preventative measures that can be taken by individuals, all parts of our society and all levels of politics to change attitudes and systems that perpetuate this epidemic.
IF THERE is a shortage of paramedics to drive ambulances, why don't Ambulance Tasmania employ drivers to take the wheel?
Thus leaving the solo paramedic in the back with the patient.
CONGRATULATIONS to the Tasmanian Supreme Court on its 200th birthday on the weekend and many, many personal thanks to the small group of legal eagles headed by Justice Robert Pearce who invited the public to complete a Sentencing Workshop in the Courtroom after hours on Tuesday in which a syringe-waving armed robber was tried, convicted and sent away after a make believe trial, ultimately presided over by walk ins from the street.
The experience of stepping into the Judge's shoes and determining the hapless 26 year-old single, drug addict mum's future was an unforgettable experience and one that, although total play acting, was both touching and moving.
To determine the direction of a wrong doer's future is not something that even in make-believe circumstances, does not burrow into the mind. It comes after examination of the law, the past of the accused, the circumstances of the crime, the victim's impact statement and what options are available to he handed out - from a slap on the wrist through to home detention, community service, suspended sentence or to the clink.
The 90 minutes long interlude with bewigged and robed defence, prosecution, court staff and guilty-pleading accused assembled around tables and in front of the highly perched Judge was outstanding in its entertainment, brilliant in its portrayal of seldom seen sides of humanity and mind blowing in its effectiveness.
If you like a good read, not so much a who-dunnit, but more forensic than that, then hop on the Supreme Court website and check out the work papers handed out to each member of the public fortunate enough to have gained the opportunity to participate, this week.
It's titled: "You Be The Judge" and believe me you are and you have Justice Pearce's findings to compare with your own as well as discussing fellow temporary judges' findings.
