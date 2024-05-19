'Phenomenal': Festival brings avid theatre students to Launceston

All in the name of musical theatre - more than 120 students and young people from across the nation collaborated to take over Launceston from May 15 -19.
Lia Cox, ambassador for the Australian Musical Theatre Festival [AMTF], said there was nothing like this festival.
"The masterclasses, the workshops, the performance opportunities, the networking and connection making between students and professionals - there's nothing like it," Ms Cox said.
Launceston College year 12 student Charlotte Nickham said she volunteered last year and was excited to be involved this year.
"I am so privileged to get to do everything I watched last year," she said.
"It's incredible working with really experienced performers.
"The way that they taught us and ... [drew on] what was already established by our teachers was beautiful."
Adelaide year 12 student Anna Oldfield said she came back for a reason.
"We always feel so inspired when we leave, especially after performing with industry professionals," she said.
"Last year we made a connection with headliner Rachel Beck, and a few months later she asked us to open the show.
"It's all about making connections and networking - we have also made friends with so many Launceston students, who we reunite with every year."
Year 10 student, Emma Medwin from St Michael's Collegiate School in Hobart, said she visited Launceston College for the AMTF with her elective class in year eight, but only stayed a day.
"It has been so fun to stay this year, and so exciting to see all the workshop leaders," Emma said.
Schools program manager Jane Johnson said this year is the festival's fifth year and it's "absolutely phenomenal".
"I grew up in Tasmania and I've always been a performing arts baby - nothing like this existed," Ms Johnson said.
"The festival offered so much possibility, you recognise the potential and the possibility when you watch the young people perform.
"When you connect young artists with exceptional artists, who are currently practitioners at the top of their game, it makes that possibility real.
"Especially for those who aren't living in major city centres - it provides a point of connection, making things feel more possible."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.