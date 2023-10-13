Former Richmond and Port Adelaide AFL player Jay Schulz says his new role as Old Launcestonians coach has been "three years in the making".
Succeeding Mark Edwards in the role, the South Australian initially signed as a player for the NTFA division one side in 2021.
With 194 games and 333 goals to his name over a 14-year AFL career, Schulz said his time with OLs has been one of the most enjoyable periods of his time in football.
He was a part of the squad which reached the 2021 grand final, but missed the match following a knee injury sustained in the preliminary final.
"The time I've spent here, the club have been fantastic to me, I've enjoyed my footy more than I ever have for a long, long time playing at OLs and being involved with the club," Schulz said.
He takes on a Blues outfit which finished fifth on the ladder in 2023, before going out in their elimination final against Perth.
With the gap in quality between the top three (Old Scotch, St Pats and Lilydale) and the rest of the competition seemingly broad, Schulz suggested OLs were in fact right behind them.
"I don't think the group's that far off. I felt for them a bit this season, because there wasn't too many weeks where we weren't having five or six changes and that makes it really hard to settle a side doing that," he said.
"We just had a lot of guys with injuries, we had a lot of guys work, guys going away and just life in general, which happens, and you got to try and deal with that the best you can."
With a few changes expected to be made from this year's list, the 2002 AFL draftee said he would look to make use of his time at Launceston Grammar to hopefully draw some of the school's brightest talents to Invermay Park.
"There is a really good mix of old and young guys and we're going to try and get the Grammar schoolkids involved because I coached there for a year and a half," he said.
"Some of those guys who've just finished school, I want to bring them in and develop them a bit as well.
"Then we're going to also try and get the (grade) 11s and 12s that are there next year just to come and get a bit more involved with the club and try and build that relationship we've been working on.
"It's not where we want it to be yet so we will work with those guys that are keen to come out of Grammar and let them know that they've got a home if they come straight to us."
The Power's four-time leading goal-kicker was not the only announcement to be made. Marlie Lukic has exited her role as Evandale's women's coach, with Rickie Wells named as her replacement.
Wells will lead the Eagles side who compete in NTFAW division one
