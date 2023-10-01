Anybody hitting the road these school holidays should keep an eye on their speedometer as new speed limits come into effect across Northern Tasmania.
Speed limits along part of Illawarra Road have been changed to 90kmh after appeals from Northern Midlands Council and residents.
The original request was to reduce the speed limit near the Pateena Road intersection from 100kmh to 80kmh due to a high number of crashes since 2018.
Of the 25 crashes reported near the intersection, one was fatal and four resulted in serious injuries.
The Department of State Growth said the guidelines recommended the new 90kmh limit as it was a "rural highway with an elevated crash history".
Speed limits along a 2.4 kilometre stretch of the road near the Longford Road roundabout have been raised from 80kmh to 90kmh.
The department said this would improve safety by creating more consistent speed limits along the road and reduce "the potential for confusion".
New speed limits along several Launceston streets have also come into effect.
Speed limits through the CBD have been reduced to 40kmh in the area bordered by Cimitiere, York, Wellington and Tamar Streets.
Speed limits along Elphin Road, Penquite Road and Hoblers Bridge Road at Newstead and Invermay Road between Forster Street and Vermont Road have been reduced to 50kmh.
New 50kmh speed limits are also coming into effect on Bathurst Street, the section of Wellington Street between William and Howick Streets and High Street from David Street to Arthur Street.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.