Cleaning the mean streets: What life is like for the council clean-up crew

Every morning at 6am Launceston's CBD becomes a hive of activity.
A team of council workers take up their tools and do what they can to make the city, in the words of City Services crew coordinator Ross 'Rossco' Brent, "shine bright like a diamond".
The Examiner joined the crew to see what that takes.
Each day starts with the so-called broom run, where members of the 16-strong street cleaning crew venture into the main CBD areas with leaf blowers in hand.
This happens from 6-8am every day, according to the team leader.
"Rain, hail or snow we're all out and about working," Mr Brent said.
They are supported by the council's footpath sweeping machines, small one-man scrubbers that also feature high-pressure hoses to dislodge any stubborn stains.
There are also street sweeper runs, with three large machines scrubbing along different routes - one through the city centre, one through suburban shopping precincts and one further afield.
Other crew members scrub down the council's multi-storey car parks and clean up graffiti on council property - anything on private property is up to the owners to sort out.
Weekends are typically the busiest days for the crew as they clean up the remnants of Launceston residents' nights out on the town.
"The Saturday morning route will be our second-worst morning," Mr Brent said.
"Sunday's our number one."
In addition to the daily tasks, the council's numerous bins get emptied most days per week and sanitised at least once per week.
Brisbane Street Mall also gets deep-cleaned once per year, although this was delayed due to staffing issues, which have since been resolved.
"It's been ages since it's been done just because staffing levels," Mr Brent said.
"We went through and pressure cleaned it with the scrubber, then washed it down with a high pressure hose and then the contractors came through the next morning and put the pave lock in the pavers.
"It's now looking good, shining bright like a diamond."
A veteran of more than 35 years at the council, Mr Brent has seen it all - good and bad.
He's had hot coffee thrown on him, cleaned up numerous piles of human faeces - something he said is becoming a more regular occurrence - and even found stolen tools worth thousands of dollars.
However, he said the part of the job that wore on him and his crew members was the at-times thankless nature of the task particularly when work orders or requests came through for litter left after the CBD clean.
The work orders generally dictate how the crew spends the rest of their shifts, however sometimes it felt like people made mountains out of molehills.
"You'll clean up all this vomit and people don't realise because we've been paid to make it look clean before the shops open," Mr Brent said.
"Then you might get a work order complaining about rubbish in the footpaths, but when we direct the team to clean it up it may just be one bottle on the footpath or some real trivial stuff.
"You've had a busy Saturday and Sunday, and come to work Monday and somebody's complaining about a coke can."
Mr Brent is supported in his work by crew supervisor Michael 'Harry' Harrison.
On the morning he spoke with The Examiner, Mr Harrison had just finished cleaning in and around the former bus terminal at Cornwall Square.
He was then behind the wheel of one of the council's flatbed trucks for a trip around Newstead, St Leonards and Kings Meadows.
The suburban jobs can vary depending on the day, and can include keeping storm drains free of debris - particularly critical after recent wet and windy weather - or cleaning up grass clippings after other council teams have done their work.
The crew supervisor said given the large amount of area to cover - the length of the area ran from Lilydale to White Hills - it was impossible for the teams to attend to all the suburbs in a given day.
"It's just a matter of just having a rolling presence," Mr Harrison said.
"You might not get out there and be able to blow off all the footpaths and all that kind of stuff, but we can get out there and try and maintain the gully pits and the curbs."
Another major part is keeping the roads free of debris, whether that's a fallen branch or roadkill.
"[Roadkill] is probably worse during the summer months, when animals are out looking for water and coming closer to the built up areas," Mr Harrison said.
"If you have a storm or something like that it pushes them out - I collected a few when we had the fires up near Rocherlea a couple of months ago."
The crew supervisor said each day ended with a sense of satisfaction.
"When you got home, you know you've accomplished something, you made a difference to the city," Mr Harrison said.
"Whether it's been emptying the bins, going out to the suburbs and blowing out the streets and getting rid of the leaf matter, or removing offensive graffiti.
"Then you come back in and you'll probably do it all again the next day."
