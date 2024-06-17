Our power prices to rise: Regulator confirms half-percent increase

After increasing by 21 per cent over the past two years, power prices are to increase by just half a percent in the coming financial year, the Tasmanian Economic Regulator has revealed.
Economic Regulator Joe Dimasi said the modest price increase was driven by increased network costs and the rollout of smart metres across the state, but offset by falls in wholesale electricity prices.
The Australian Energy Regulator recently approved TasNetworks' request to charge customers 15 per cent more for maintaining the grid, increasing the average bill by over $100 per year.
"Currently regulated prices in Tasmania remain amongst the lowest regulated prices in the country," Mr Dimasi said.
The 0.5 per cent increase will take effect from July 1, and will result in average households paying between $13 and $16 more per year, he said.
But energy consultant Marc White said Tasmanians were "very lucky" that the decrease in wholesale power prices completely offset the increased network charges, and has warned that prices could increase by 10 per cent next year.
He said network charges were expected to "significantly" increase next year as TasNetworks increases fees to cover the regulation of the Basslink interconnector.
"TasNetworks' costs ... will go up significantly if TasNetworks has to recover the Basslink regulation costs from the first of July," he said.
"So next year we are predicting a potential 10 per cent increase to electricity tariffs due to network costs increasing."
Energy Minister Nick Duigan said: "This determination by the independent regulator is good news for Tasmanian energy users at a time when cost of living pressures continue to bite."
Mr Dimasi said the small increase this year would be offset by state and federal government energy rebates already on their way.
These rebates include the federal government's electricity rebate of $300 for all residential customers in 2024-2025 and the joint Tasmanian and federal government Energy Bill Relief of $250 for eligible households, which will be paid after July 1.
Tasmanians also may receive the state government's Renewable Energy Dividend, which is paid when profits of Hydro Tasmania reach a certain threshold.
Concession card holders will also receive a $180 Winter Bill Buster payment, taking their total energy concessions this coming year to $730.
Civil society groups criticised the Regulator's decision to increase power prices.
Tasmanian Council of Social Services chief executive Adrienne Picone said while the regulated price increase of 0.5 per cent was much smaller than the hikes of the past two years totaling over 20 per cent, many Tasmanians were still struggling with energy bills.
"Tasmania's electricity prices are far too expensive for people on low incomes who are already struggling with a cost of living crisis," Ms Picone said.
The state government must act "urgently" to release the $250 payments to households that has been withheld, despite the fact it has already been paid by other states, she said.
A spokesman for the government confirmed the payment would be released to energy retailers on July 1.
