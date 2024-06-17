Tasmanian rower finalising route towards second Olympic Games in Paris

Tasmanian Sarah Hawe closed in on a possible second Olympic Games with a timely world-beating performance.
The Huon rower was a member of the Australian women's eight which won the A-final at the pivotal final regatta ahead of the team being named for next month's Paris Games.
To underline Australia's strength in the event, the nation entered two women's eight crews at World Cup III in Poznan and finished first and second.
Hawe, who was also a member of the eight which finished fifth at the Tokyo Olympics, teamed up with Paige Barr, Bronwyn Cox, Georgina Rowe, Katrina Werry, Jacqueline Swick, Giorgia Patten, Lucy Stephan and cox Hayley Verbunt to take the win.
It helped Australia overtake Great Britain to top the medal table at the final pre-Olympic showdown, winning six gold medals, three silvers and two bronzes.
Victorian-born Hawe, who turns 37 a week before the Games, was a member of the women's four which won world championship gold in 2017 and 2019 and silver in the year between.
She is the only Tasmanian rower likely to make the Olympic team with crews heading for a training camp in Gavirate, Italy, ahead of the announcement in nearby Varese on June 30.
Cycling, hockey, basketball and athletics are also being finalised with Tasmanians in the mix for each after swimmers Ariarne Titmus and Max Giuliani became the state's first confirmed participants on Saturday.
However, the Olympic dream is officially over for Hobart diver Emily Meaney.
The 27-year-old was hoping to complete a Commonwealth-Olympic Games double having been among the 16 Tasmanians competing in Birmingham two years ago when she finished fifth in the 10-metre women's platform.
A week after finishing third at the nomination trials in Adelaide, Meaney missed out on the final team of nine headlined by her event winner Melissa Wu who will make history as the first Australian diver to compete at five Olympics.
World champion Cassiel Rousseau and Domonic Bedggood will both contest their second Olympics, while Jaxon Bowshire, Kurtis Mathews, Alysha Koloi and Ellie Cole will all make their debut, joining Olympic bronze medallists Anabelle Smith and Maddi Keeney, who were selected in May.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.