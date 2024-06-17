The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Tasmanian rower finalising route towards second Olympic Games in Paris

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated June 17 2024 - 4:20pm, first published 12:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The successful women's eight crew featuring Sarah Hawe. Picture WorldRowing
The successful women's eight crew featuring Sarah Hawe. Picture WorldRowing

Tasmanian Sarah Hawe closed in on a possible second Olympic Games with a timely world-beating performance.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.