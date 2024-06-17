'Only one result': Crown prosecutors sum up case against alleged murderer

A Supreme Court jury can only arrive at one verdict - that the man accused of a fatal, frenzied knife attack in 2021 is guilty, Crown prosecutors say.
Director of Public Prosecutions Daryl Coates SC said when the evidence was taken into consideration Kerry Lee Whiting, 47, was guilty of murder and attempted murder.
The former Waverley resident pleaded not guilty to the charges, after his former partner Natalie Joyce Harris was seriously injured and her new boyfriend Adrian Paul Mayne was killed in their bedroom early November 25, 2021.
Mr Coates said in his closing argument Whiting clearly had the motive and opportunity to commit the attack at 36 Prossers Forest Road, Ravenswood.
"We know he did not like Mr Mayne one bit," he said.
"We also know he did not like that Ms Harris was moving on."
The Director of Public Prosecutions urged the jurors to consider the entire body of evidence into account, and not deal with it in a piecemeal manner.
This included eyewitness testimony, evidence given by forensic specialists, body-worn camera and CCTV footage, and pre-recorded police interviews.
Mr Coates said the number of knife wounds - 20 suffered by Mr Mayne and 27 inflicted on Ms Harris, largely on their upper bodies - meant there could be "no doubt" the attacker intended to kill them both.
He said the fact the house was not ransacked by the intruder on the night of the attack suggested the person was familiar with the building and knew where to go to find Ms Harris and Mr Mayne.
There was also the matter of the defence case, which Mr Coates described as "schizophrenic" as at times Whiting's lawyers said Ms Harris and her son mistakenly identified their attacker.
This was because they "expected" Whiting to be there as they heard he was enraged and made threats towards Ms Harris and Mr Mayne after he discovered their relationship.
However, Mr Coates said Whiting's own testimony, that the accused did not know about Mr Mayne and his relationship with Ms Harris until after he was arrested and charged, contradicted this.
Mr Coates said Whiting also lied to the jury, as he said he "wasn't angry" about Ms Harris' new relationship, however they heard from at least four witnesses - Ms Harris and her three children - that was not the case.
"Clearly he was unhappy, and making threats about Adrian [Mayne]," he said.
"The accused knows this, that's why he lied to you in evidence."
On the lack of firm forensic evidence, the Director of Public Prosecutions said this was reality and not a TV crime show.
"This is the real world, not CSI where you always get a forensic result," Mr Coates said.
Mr Coates said Whiting's alibi and behaviour after November 25 suggested a guilty conscience.
This included disappearing late at night with a bicycle and not returning for several days, his refusal to identify himself to police before his arrest, and his active refusal to give a DNA sample to officers despite being told his legal obligation to do so.
"It is fanciful to suggest anybody else committed these crimes," Mr Coates said.
"There is only one result, the accused is guilty."
