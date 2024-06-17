CBD staple secures future in Brisbane Street Mall

A popular clothing retailer will continue trading in Brisbane Street Mall.
The Portmans site on the corner of Brisbane and Charles Street was listed for lease in April, throwing doubt on the national store's future in Launceston.
However, Portmans has since secured a new multi-year lease at the site, cementing their presence in the mall.
Leasing agent Ian Singline, of Shepherd and Heap, said negotiations were completely reasonably quickly despite interest from other brands.
"It might only have been on the open market for three weeks or so, but there were a couple of others asking the question and starting to warm to it," he said.
Portmans owners The Just Group did not respond to requests for comment.
US shoe brand Skechers has recently set up shop in the mall's former Factorie site.
Meanwhile, work to repurpose the empty Birchalls building continues to drag out.
