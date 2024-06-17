The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL
Opinion

Tassie football heading South as AFL strategy abandons the North

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated June 17 2024 - 12:30pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Launceston's Harry Bayles and Beau Nash pounce on Clarence's Lachlan Borsboom at UTAS Stadium on Saturday. Pictures by Paul Scambler
North Launceston's Harry Bayles and Beau Nash pounce on Clarence's Lachlan Borsboom at UTAS Stadium on Saturday. Pictures by Paul Scambler

Despite being promoted as a unifying development destined to see Tasmanian football reach its full potential, the state's impending AFL team already appears to be doing exactly the opposite.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from AFL

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.