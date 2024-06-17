Tassie football heading South as AFL strategy abandons the North

Despite being promoted as a unifying development destined to see Tasmanian football reach its full potential, the state's impending AFL team already appears to be doing exactly the opposite.
A policy orchestrated from AFL House and being carried out religiously by AFL Tasmania is clearly designed to focus resources, players and serious competition in Hobart to the detriment of what has become the state's most successful breeding ground.
What is even more concerning is that it is happening in plain view of assorted councillors and politicians who claim to represent the interests of their electorate but continue to smile and nod in the background of assorted photo ops while the health of Tasmanian football heads south, in every meaning.
The AFL's strategy to ignore two perfectly decent stadiums in favour of getting Tasmanians to pay for a billion-dollar vanity project has been well documented, but the plan to weaken Northern footy to such a degree that any player with a semblance of ambition will swiftly head to brighter pastures has been far more subtle.
The standard of the competition proposed to replace a strong and competitive State League is all set to redefine the cliched concept of men against boys.
Having appeared in nine out of the last 10 TSL grand finals and won half of them, North Launceston will put this season's record of 11 straight wins and a 232.24 percentage up against Scottsdale's NTFA Premier Division equivalent of nine straight losses and a 24.34 percentage underpinned by their under-18s' eight straight losses and 16.92 percentage.
In fact, of the combined 52 games they have played across seniors, reserves and under-18s so far this season, future NTFA Premier Division rivals Scottsdale and Deloraine have managed just one win other than against each other, coming when the former's reserves beat George Town by four points in round six.
It would be very easy to dismiss all this as parochialism and a lone voice of dissent in the Northern wilderness, which is traditionally the default MO of Tasmania's football and government chiefs.
However, this is not coming from me but from various Northern footy fans concerned - with some justification - that nobody is listening to them.
Among the online comments beneath The Examiner's story about North Launceston "reluctantly" voting to play in the new competition "if there are no other options", was this:
"Recent results in the NTFA clearly show that the so-called premier competition next year will be a joke. There will be a dramatic decline in the standard of football in the North.
"It is very clear that the AFL Tasmania's nominated provider of a premier standard competition in the North, the NTFA, are unable to facilitate this. It cannot provide enough clubs capable of competing at this standard."
The voices of reason were not done there.
"What is of greater concern is that football administrators, Northern council representatives and Northern members of Government have all rolled over and allowed this to happen. Football in the North will rapidly decline and die.
"The responsibility for this lies with those people who happily claim to be representing the interests of this region. How about doing something about it? You are asleep at the wheel. Football in the North will be irrelevant very soon."
One reader compared the future direction of Tasmanian footy with that of its summer sibling sport a generation ago.
"This whole thing is mirroring what happened with cricket a number of years ago when players with any aspirations to play for Tasmania had to relocate to the south of the state and look at how that has turned out. The standard of cricket in the NTCA is an absolute joke and the North-West (is) no better."
Others suggested "this is what the powers-that-be have wanted all along" and urged Northern footy fans to unite at a City Park barbecue rather than attending Hobart games.
"The so-called Tasmanian Devils will just be the Hobart Deceivers and represent the narcissism of AFL Tasmania," one said.
Another added: "They don't want any elite football in the North of the state, they are trying to make the South the football area. This football team that is supposed to be for all Tasmanians is going to kill football in the North."
Such is the pervading gloom about the future direction of Northern football that on Saturday morning North Launceston took a vote on whether to go into recess.
Recess! North Launceston! Seriously?
It's one thing when a remote country club with a waning local population is forced into such a move, but when the club that has won half of the last 10 State League premierships and is sitting 11-0 this season contemplates it, the sirens should be sounding considerably louder than the much-maligned one at their home ground.
Ultimately, Bombers members voted not to go into recess and to take part in the proposed NTFA Premier League, but this was clearly because there was no other playing option available.
All of which suggests the promised state unity is about as likely to arrive in the foreseeable future as the scheduled Tasmanian VFL inclusion.
When the former AFL boss claimed in 2023 to have united Tasmania it was uncannily similar to when the former US boss said he had solved the Israeli-Palestinian conflict four years earlier.
And, so far, about as successful.
