Tasdance, Mudlark and Assembly 197 collaborate for new major work

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
September 2 2023 - 4:30am
Assembly 197 co-creative director Adam Wheeler, wrestlers Isabel Partridge and Grady Lynch and Mudlark Theatre director Cheyne Mitchell. Picture by Craig George
A first-time collaborative production from some of the north's favourite arts companies will tell a "universal story through a radically local lens" at this year's Junction Arts Festival.

