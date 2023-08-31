Hillwood are pumped for their return to NTFA premier finals.
The Sharks, who finished first, will meet South Launceston on Saturday at Bridgenorth with the winner progressing to the grand final in a fortnight.
Playing-coach Jake Pearce summed up the excitement for his club.
"It's been a tough few years and it's really exciting not just for the players but for the club in general," he said.
"We're a pretty small town and it's really exciting, the vibe is up. We've got a few more people that I haven't seen around the club for a while which is really exciting."
He watched the Bulldogs beat Rocherlea last weekend as Hillwood earned the break.
"I watched them play against Longford as well," he said.
"I know how good they are and they're pretty disciplined. They link up pretty well and like to run and carry if you give them space.
"They've got good ball users. If you give them a couple of metres, they'll really cut you up, especially the leaders, (Jay) Blackberry and Brendan Taylor and Luke McCarty."
The Sharks triumphed by 10 points in their round four match-up while the Bulldogs squared things up in round 13 with a 42-point win.
Pearce said his group had improved in recent weeks.
"I felt like after the Longford game (round 17), we've really lifted, we've really learned a bit more about each other," he said.
"It's really exciting. We've really evolved from there.
"Longford brought the pressure and we definitely withstood that and played our brand of football so I'm really excited. The boys trained really well Saturday last week and then Tuesday again.
"I'm really excited to see how we go against a team that is very similar to the way we play as well."
South Launceston assistant coach Jay Blackberry said the Bulldogs were looking to find another gear this weekend.
They enjoyed a hard-fought 16-point win against Rocherlea in the qualifying final.
"They played really well and probably stopped our run and ball movement there for the majority of the game," Blackberry said.
"All up we might have played one good quarter of football but we just did enough.
"When it counted, we were able to get some set-shots and goals on the run and that was probably the difference in the end.
"But we were a little disappointed with how we played to be fair.
"Probably if we had our time again, we'd prepare the guys better at training during the week.
"We've gone back to what we know works for us and rectified that at training this week."
He gave his take on what they would need to do to beat the Sharks.
"We just need to be good one-on-one, that's what finals come down to," he said.
"I don't think there's going to be any surprises from either team.
"We know what they're going to do, they know what we're going to do and it'll just be the best team on the day and there's no secret to it and that probably showed last week."
While Hillwood finished on top of the ladder, the game is being played at Bridgenorth Recreation Ground on Saturday.
This is despite Hillwood Football Club hosting finals on Sunday, including the other senior men's premier semi-final between Rocherlea and Longford.
NTFA president Scott Rigby explained how the finals venues were allocated.
"Ladder position doesn't dictate finals allocation and our grounds committee take into account multiple factors when deciding this," he said.
"We are proud we can take finals back to communities and allow clubs and communities to showcase the very best they have, which over the last couple of years has been a resounding success".
