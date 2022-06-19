I've got to get something off my chest ... I'm a professional wrestling fan.
Now I know that some of you are thinking 'it's not a real sport' and admittedly, some aspects definitely aren't but it's just something that's always fascinated me.
I'm still not completely sure what hooked me in but now I'm putting it down to my love for both sport and the performing arts, something of which the world of professional wrestling is the perfect mix of.
My first wrestling memory isn't as old as many other fans but walking through KMart and spotting a Wrestlemania 27 DVD, seeing Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and John Cena's faces, two wrestlers who have made it in the mainstream, I felt like I had to have it.
Mum obliged. She loved wrestling because it threw her straight back to when she was young as she too had caught the bug in the 80s and 90s when the lines were arguably more blurred and the mix of sport and entertainment was smooth.
Little did I know at the time that Wrestlemania 27 was The Rock's return, appearing for just the second time in seven years after transcending the business and going to Hollywood.
That, scarily enough, was more than a decade ago and today's wrestling business is arguably about more personal preference than ever.
You still have World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) leading the way but there's a newcomer, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) which has captured the imagination of fans and wrestlers alike.
Outside of those two, there's still plenty to watch all around the world with the likes of New Japan Pro Wrestling, Impact Wrestling, the National Wrestling Alliance, Stardom and Lucha Libre AAA satisfying fans' needs.
It's become more than an interest of late too, with my family becoming involved with Tasmanian Championship Wrestling as Australia's scene has grown over the past few years.
My sister wrestles as Allie Galvin, a name which is a tribute to my deceased sister Aleisha as well as my grandfather, who has also died.
As one of the sole females training at the company, Allie has wrestled a handful of matches in the past two years, debuting in June 2021 at the Royal Rumble-inspired show Over the Top.
The extended Partridge family and Allie fan club packed out the front row as we knew she'd be making an appearance, making it one of the more memorable and proud moments of my life.
Little did we know that it would be the first and last time that Mum would watch her wrestle, making both the moment and the TCW shows in general even more special.
As a family we went to two WWE shows in Melbourne - both great memories for completely different reasons.
The first was in 2014 as in their arena-sized tours. These weren't filmed for TV or anything but a handful of their top stars came over and impressed.
We'd been going through a bit of a tough time and Mum pulled my sister and I out of school for a surprise trip to Melbourne.
Funnily enough, my sister, who now lives and breathes wrestling, didn't want to go and actually cracked it but since then, it's been her dream to perform on the big stage and she's battling away.
It was no surprise when we organised another trip to Melbourne for Mum's 50th in 2018, this time to see the Super Show-Down, WWE's first live broadcast event in Australia since 2002.
Watching wrestlers that you grew up idolising with 70,308 other screaming fans at the MCG was something to behold and an experience that will always stay.
At times, the average wrestling fan gets an unfair stereotype but to be honest, I've met one of my closest mates through the love of it and introduced several friends to it that I never thought would be interested.
One of them, a gymnast, loves the acrobatic nature of wrestlers like Ricochet, Kofi Kingston and Matt Sydal but others like the characters of guys and girls who can definitely still wrestle.
Whether you enjoy it casually or from a fanatical standpoint, trust me, there's something for everyone.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
