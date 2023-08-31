The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Estuary Vision Implementation Plan moves into action in major announcement

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated September 1 2023 - 7:04am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Wood Bass MP, Jo Fearman, Acting CEO NRM North, Nick Duigan Parliamentary Secretary for the Tamar Estuary, and Gary Swain chair of The Tamar Estuary Management Taskforce. Picture Paul Scambler
Simon Wood Bass MP, Jo Fearman, Acting CEO NRM North, Nick Duigan Parliamentary Secretary for the Tamar Estuary, and Gary Swain chair of The Tamar Estuary Management Taskforce. Picture Paul Scambler

The next stage of the revitalisation of the Tamar Estuary is set to begin with the release of the state government's Estuary Vision Implementation Plan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.