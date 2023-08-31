The next stage of the revitalisation of the Tamar Estuary is set to begin with the release of the state government's Estuary Vision Implementation Plan.
The plan received over $150 million in funding commitments from multiple partners, with the state government committing $50 million.
The development also includes plans for a major boardwalk and infrastructure projects, along with the design of a newly proposed pontoon.
Tamar Estuary Management Taskforce Chair Gary Swain said they were now "moving to action."
"This will also involve more consultation with the community because the whole implementation plan and vision was really informed by that work we did with the community," Mr Swaine said.
"It tells us what people wanted to see happen to this estuary, which is right in the center center of their city.
"You can already see the work that TasWater is doing so that plan is already underway, now we're moving to the next phase which is all the amenity and connectivity around the water's edge.
NRM North chief executive officer Jo Fearman said NRM North had been involved in the water catchment works program.
"We've supported farmers to fence their stock out of waterways and reduce pathogens in the upper Estuary," Dr Fearman said.
"We've had a target of 4.7 per cent and we've actually achieved a 7.3 per cent reduction in pathogens in the upper estuary through all the work that our landholders have been doing in the catchment."
Parliamentary Secretary for the Tamar Estuary Nick Duigan said the five year plan would lead to a healthier and "more resilient" waterway.
"It's to improve the general amenity of the Tamar Estuary and bring more people to here to enjoy what it has to offer," Mr Duigan said.
"Over time we will see continuous pedestrian and cycle ways around the age of the waterway; we will deliver the ability to share and celebrate the area's cultural, historical, community and recreational spaces."
