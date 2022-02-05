newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Dancing and choreography is a part of many festivals, events and art installations in the North of the state. One Launceston-based company is celebrating 30 years of performing and creating at these events, while inspiring youth. The company hopes they will continue to thrive, with the future of dance looking bright. Stompin aims to investigate Australian youth culture in a regional context, exploring issues pertaining to young people through dance in a non-competitive way. Artistic director Caitlin Comerford said reaching the 30-year milestone was a significant achievement for any small arts organisation, and more so now with the fallouts of the pandemic. "Stompin's legacy is something I feel truly honoured to be part of. Our little Launnie organisation has propelled some giants into the industry and has been a part of so many people's lives," she said. To mark the 30th birthday, a short dance film will be created by Stompin and shown during the Breath of Fresh Air Film Festival in Tasmania during May. "During 2021, 30 dancers, from our primary cohort to our alumni, trekked across the top half of Tasmania to film choreography from past Stompin works ... in non-traditional performance sites," Ms Comerford said. Choreographer and Stompin alumni Stephanie Lake said it was wonderful to see that Stompin was "still alive and kicking". "When you look back across the incredible body of work that the company has produced - how many amazing dancers, collaborators, sites and of course audiences it has reached - it's a staggering achievement and should make Launceston really proud," she said. Ms Comerford started with the company in 2016 after moving from Brisbane and taking over from Emma Porteus - who now runs Situate from the same building. "I arrived with a good understanding of the national youth dance scene and strong industry connections, but very little knowledge around what truly makes a community, what makes the hearts and minds of young people beat a little more keenly, and what a youth organisation can do to support, lift and champion tomorrow's leaders," Ms Comerford said. Over the time Ms Comerford has been at the company, she has witnessed it provide a safe space for self discovery and expression, as well as dismantle and debunk hierarchies in dance culture. The programming for Stompin aims to focus on what the young people in the company need and what their strengths are instead of a 'one-size-fits-all' scenario. "I think the most significant change I have seen in the Stompers since my time at the company is in their approach - a shift from looking to me for the answers to knowing that they can find them from within," Ms Comerford said. Stompin has worked with many people, not only dancers and choreographers, but also sound and lighting designers, production teams, and creative minds. Some of the names that Stompin have worked with include James Batchelor, Liesel Zink, Yolande Brown, Adam Thompson, Jenni Large, Jack Ziesing, Michelle Boyde, Bec Jensen, Gabriel Comerford, and most recently Joshua Thomson - who created the giant iceberg, THAW, at Cataract Gorge as part of Mona Foma. The company also works with many Tasmanian festivals and other dance companies around the state, including being based out of Assembly 197 - the home of Tasdance. Ruby Howard, a dance representative from Stompin, has been with the company for more than four years, after joining when she was 14. "Stompin has transformed my life in so many ways. I have learnt a lot about my own body, how to look after it, explore and push what it can do, and use it to tell stories," she said. "The collaborative nature of the major show development process has allowed me to develop my own artistic voice, and have the confidence in myself to know that my thoughts and opinions are important and valid." Ms Howard said Stompin was a space to celebrate the voices of young people and it provided the opportunity to work with professional dancers and choreographers, allowing for beneficial opportunities in learning. "Being given that space to experiment, collaborate, make mistakes and create is vital to the development of any young artist," she said. READ MORE: Snapshot shows who is buying up Tassie properties Ms Howard does not plan to have a career in dance, looking towards a teaching career instead, but said dance would always be a part of her life as a way to exercise, express and connect. Though Ms Lake was a dancer with Stompin from 1993 until 1996, she has since worked as a choreographer with the company from 2001 to 2009, and more recently has undertaken a mentorship role with the company. "Stompin taught me how to perform and be part of a team, and also how to create choreography. It taught me discipline and also how to find my creative voice," she said. "Those early experiences as a teenager dancing with Stompin under founder Jerril Rechter were so formative - dancing in big, ambitious shows with dozens of other young, excited creative people. It was thrilling and it planted the seed for my career and life in dance. "We were given a lot of creative freedom and all contributed ideas for the shows and that was really foundational for me. It gave me the confidence to think of myself as a choreographer." Ms Comerford hoped that Stompin would continue to help young people stay connected to their bodies and community through movement and dance. In the wider dance industry, Ms Comerford saw developments as exciting, with a national focus on regional makers and those makers investing in Tasmania. "There are more independent artists and companies emerging, and thankfully the dance community is incredibly supportive across the whole island," she said. "There is a concerted effort to break down any North/South divide and where possible we travel to see and be part of each others' work." Looking at the devastating effects the pandemic had had on the performing arts industry, Ms Lake said she had seen an "amazing grit and determination" from those within. "In the pre-pandemic world, artists used to fly around the globe and soak up experiences in other countries," she said. "That isn't possible at the moment, so in some ways the world has got smaller ... but I also see very fertile connections happening online and the sharing of shows and classes digitally has opened up new possibilities. I'm inspired by the next generation." Ms Howard shared that though she was not looking at a career in dance, she was excited to watch the future of contemporary dance in Australia develop - and one that she was certain people she had met at Stompin would be at the forefront of.

