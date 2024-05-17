Invest in programs that reduce alcohol and other drug-related harm

Programs that reduce alcohol and other drug-related harm are something that everyone agrees is a good idea for government to invest in.
At the same time the community is calling for reform and better access to health care.
Frontline services are critical to reducing harm but they are not adequately funded, and there is no better example than that of peer worker funding for the alcohol and other drug community sector.
Peer workers play an extremely important role in alcohol and other drug frontline services for Tasmanians. But their future is far from guaranteed. Funding needs to be provided to ensure these positions are maintained.
In 2020 an innovative, locally-developed three-year project by the Drug Education Network, and funded by Tasmanian Community Fund, saw 30 Tasmanians trained as peer workers.
Then, in 2022 the Tasmanian Government funded a grants program for two years (2023 and 2024) to support the employment of three peer workers in the community sector.
The impact that these professionals have had in this time has been transformational.
Working alongside treatment and support providers, peer workers use their lived experience, combined with skills learned during formal training, to deliver support to clients.
Service staff too have reported benefits of having peer workers on their clinical teams, describing them as "essential in supporting difficult and challenging conversations."
The services that have access to these workers report increased retention in treatment, and better care.
This results in better outcomes across the board, keeping people out of hospitals and prisons. Further, they provide a vital piece to address the current crisis in family violence and mental health issues that we are hearing about virtually every day in the media.
It is logical to suggest that greater participation in treatment and support will lead to a more just, safer and happier Tasmania.
The Tasmanian Government funding arrangement ends in December this year, but at the time of writing there was no indication of whether this would continue - in other words, right now there is no funding to support their work beyond the end of this calendar year.
No one government department seems to be holding this and planning to support this into the future, and as the peak body, we are puzzled as to why.
All the investment made in this innovative and impactful addition to our workforce risks being lost if we don't get ahead of this.
The answer is pretty simple - increase funding and ensure sustainability for these roles.
Jackie Hallam is the CEO of Alcohol and Other Drugs Council Tasmania.
