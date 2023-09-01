In the final days of The Examiner's 65th Winter Relief Appeal, about 150 people attended a two-hour event to fundraise for Launcestonians in need.
On Friday, August 25, a combined effort from local business, politicians and The Examiner welcomed members of the community in for one of the major charity drive's final opportunities to "make a difference".
The Blaze car park event combined hot food, fire pits and live music outside Labor MP Janie Finlay's office, and raised a further $2056.50 towards the cause.
The Examiner's Winter Relief Appeal is one of the state's long-running charity drives, which splits funds evenly between four charities: Launceston City Mission, The Salvation Army, The Benevolent Society and St Vincent de Paul Society.
St Vincent de Paul Society Tasmanian chief executive officer Heather Kent said the funs from Blaze would make a "really meaningful difference".
"Too many people are finding that life is incredibly tough to make the basic ends meet and to have that arrive on the last day of the campaign, it's just excellent," Ms Kent said.
The Appeal's aim for the year is $80,000, with the final count expected on the week of September 4 after collection tins are gathered from newsagents across the region.
Salvos corps officer Roderick Brown said it was always encouraging to see a final influx of generosity from the Launceston community.
"Our community came together for a united purpose and for the better good," Mr Brown said.
"These funds are integral for us to support those people who are experiencing moments of crisis."
Ms Finlay, who hosted the event, said she loved "how generous our community is" and that the Blaze fundraising effort acted as a final push for those in Launceston who might not have gotten around to donating just yet.
Though the official end date of the Appeal was August 3, The Examiner is still accepting final contributions at its office at Level 1, 113 Cimitiere Street, or via direct debit bank transfer (BSB: 035-822; Acc: 011443537).
