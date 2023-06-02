It's getting cold in Launceston - here's how you can warm it up.
The Examiner's 65th Winter Relief Appeal is supporting Northern Tasmanians who are battling homelessness and financial hardship this winter.
Editor Craig Thomson urged Launceston residents to get behind the appeal, which is aiming to raise $80,000 by August 31.
"It's really important people get behind this because things are tougher now than they've ever been," Mr Thomson said.
"Any little bit of help from those who are in a position to help is greatly appreciated.
"The whole thing about charity is if you're in a position where you can help somebody then you should - even if it's something small."
Money raised in the campaign will be split evenly between Launceston City Mission, The Salvation Army, The Benevolent Society and St Vincent de Paul.
Mr Thomson said donations would help provide shelter, food and support for those doing it tough.
"If you have a roof over your head and a warm house, just think about somebody in the coldest day of the year that doesn't - how would you feel, how would you handle that?
"A donation is a small bit of kindness. If everyone does a little bit, it adds up to a lot."
This year's tally is already nearing $1000 after a handful of donations from generous Tasmanians.
Contributions to the appeal can be made at The Examiner's office at Level 1, 113 Cimitiere Street, or via direct debit bank transfer (BSB: 035-822; Acc: 011443537).
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
