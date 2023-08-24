A Wellington Street carpark will be transformed into a fire-dotted community festival on Friday night.
The first ever 'Blaze' event is expected to see 50-70 people gather around fire pits, against a backdrop of live music and hot food, in support of the Winter Relief Appeal.
Labor MP Janie Finlay, who will host the event from her office carpark, said the event would be a great way to bring the community together for a good cause.
"One of the things I love about the Launceston community is our generosity," Ms Finlay said.
"[I love our] willingness to get behind the community, and the services that provide such essential support."
Local businesses have rallied to support the event, with JBS supplying sausages and steak, Du Cane Brewery providing beers, and Tamar Valley Wines pitching in with wine.
There will also be lamb and pork sliders, soup and hot drinks, and the dulcet tones of Launceston musician Brian Allen.
Funds raised through the event and the 'Blaze' raffle will go directly to the four beneficiaries of the Winter Relief Appeal.
"The Salvos, Vinnies, Launceston Benevolent Society and City Mission just do so much for so many others so it's an opportunity for me to bring in the people I work with in the local community," Ms Finlay said.
"People are always looking for a way to contribute but they don't necessarily know what or how ... this just provides a platform for them to do that."
The event will run from 6pm to 8pm.
Community members are encouraged to attend the event by contacting Ms Finlay's office or Facebook page.
