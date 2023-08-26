The City of Launceston has earned itself a passing grade for its 2022-23 Annual Plan, with more than half of the planned projects completed and several rolled into this year.
Of the 29 projects or actions the council planned for last financial year, 16 of them - or 55 per cent - were completed on schedule.
These include iterations of the Tomorrow Together program, which will help shape policy around emerging issues, the council's involvement in rehabilitating the kanamaluka/Tamar River, and a review of the city's heritage listed properties.
The council also says it achieved all its annual goals in the My Place My Future initiative that focuses on reviving the Northern Suburbs through events like Rave on Wheels and supporting community endeavours like the FaRM Project.
A further 12 remain in progress, and have been rolled over into the 2023-24 Annual Plan, while one has been deferred.
This is the second stage of the Launceston City Heart project which focuses on greening the city, improving public transport and further pedestrianising the CBD.
According to council officers the project has been held up by several issues including negotiations over a bus interchange.
Of the projects that are still in progress, the council says most were in advanced stages by the end of the financial year.
This includes the Regional Sports Facility Plan, which was adopted on August 24, the renewal of the Albert Hall, and upgrades to the Princess Theatre and Earl Arts Centre.
The Albert Hall and Princess Theatre and Earl Arts Centre projects are at 90 per cent completion and expected to progress further early this financial year.
Projects that were lagging considerably include a master plan and residential growth strategy for St Leonards, which was only 25 per cent complete by the end of the financial year.
Progress did pick up towards the end of the financial year, according to the council officers, who said in a report that a council worker has been seconded to the project and "significant progress" is expected soon.
The proposed Placemaking Framework was also at 50 per cent completion by the end of the year, however council officers anticipated further progress in the first half of 2023-24.
The update on the 2022-23 Annual Plan was endorsed by City of Launceston councillors at their August 24 meeting.
