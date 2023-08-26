The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston council projects from 2022-23 reviewed, graded

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
August 27 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The City of Launceston has earned itself a passing grade for its 2022-23 Annual Plan, with more than half of the planned projects completed and several rolled into this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.