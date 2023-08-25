Stories of alchemy and pots of gold, anecdotes of life-threatening white water raft trips and stomach-churning ascents of Mount Kilimanjaro.
Some true, some folklore, but all entertaining.
It's all part of the Storytelling Festival that was due to begin at the Raymond Ferrall Arts Centre in Newnham on Friday night, and continue on Saturday and Sunday.
The festival is not just about entertainment - it's also about preserving stories - Tasmanian history. Some say it's also an attempt to revive storytelling as an art form.
The festival is the brainchild of Jeremy Torr, an Englishman whose life story would be sufficient to keep the event audience riveted in their seats for hours.
He spent his formative years in the rural English countryside on a bicycle, and retains a passion for that mode of transport till this day.
Naturally, he is a fan of the Tour de France.
He left school at 16 and served in the merchant navy, but later found a way to make a living out of his passion, by starting a business that manufactured bicycle frames in the UK.
But he gave that all up by moving to Australia, and later, Tasmania.
"My wife was offered a job in Australia, she was working as a psychiatric nurse, and we thought - 'that's great'", he said.
"They offered to fly the entire family over, they found us somewhere to live.
"We thought we could go to Australia, stay there for about a year, go to the beach and learn how to surf, that kind of thing, and then come back home to England, but we never did."
He has travelled widely, and even lived in Singapore for 15 years where he found work as a journalist.
It was after he returned to Tasmania that he decided to found the Storytelling Club - a once-per-month meeting held in Launceston pub the Cock'n'Bull British Pub on Wellington Street.
The idea sprang from one seminal meeting following his family's immigration from the UK.
Some time after arriving, they toured the west coast of Tasmania and took a boat trip up the Arthur river with a local guide.
It was this local - a man named Rob - that sparked the germ of the idea in Jeremy mind.
"The stories he told were absolutely riveting, stories of growing up in the bush, riding horses with his Dad working as an abalone fisherman.
"He knew all about the wildlife, he knew all about the history of the place, and I thought this guy needs to have a platform."
The storytelling club came about from meeting people in Tasmania and hearing their interesting stories and life experiences.
"People in Tasmania are just willing to give you time and tell you stories, or tell you interesting things about their lives or about their country in a way that I don't think I've come across much since I was a small child," Mr Torr says.
Growing up in a rural English village, he said people would stop and talk to others about their lives and business and their daily problems.
"What was happening with their haystack or their horse, or problem with rabbits, and I really appreciated it."
Tasmanians, he claim, are more open, more willing and have more time to to tell their stories to strangers compared with mainlanders.
Like many others, the Torr family didn't intend to settle in Tasmania. It happened by accident. But clean air played a role.
"My wife said the air here is so clean after Singapore - you don't notice it until you've lived in a big city for a long time, and then you get off the plane here, and you think, 'what's that smell?' And it's nothing, just clean air."
The Storytelling Festival is now in its third year, and continues on Saturday and Sunday at the Raymond Ferrall Theatre, on the UTAS campus on Newnham Drive. More information is available at https://www.storytellingtasmania.org.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.