The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

The Launceston Storytelling Festival continues today at Newnham

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
August 26 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Speakers at the 2023 Storytelling Festival include former Launceston journalist and cop Jim Brown, and actress Geraldine Gray. Photo by Sidhonie Page-Smith
Speakers at the 2023 Storytelling Festival include former Launceston journalist and cop Jim Brown, and actress Geraldine Gray. Photo by Sidhonie Page-Smith

Stories of alchemy and pots of gold, anecdotes of life-threatening white water raft trips and stomach-churning ascents of Mount Kilimanjaro.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.