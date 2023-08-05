A community endeavour to tackle food insecurity - and more - in Launceston's northern suburbs has celebrated its official launch.
The Food and Resilience Movement (FaRM) Project is a joint effort between the Northern Suburbs Community Centre and Starting Point Neighbourhood House to create a self-sustaining social enterprise.
FaRM Project officer Ammar Nisthar said although the first steps had been focused on getting community gardens off the ground the project had impacts beyond providing nutritious food.
"People shouldn't think that is just about food," Mr Nisthar said.
"It's about food scarcity, mental health, financial literacy and employability as well.
"The whole farm project is not just based on providing healthy food, but also improving sustainability and the living environment of the people contributing to them as a whole."
Mr Nisthar said the city's northern suburbs had high rates of food insecurity, but also food illiteracy which regular workshops - also part of the project - sought to address.
The FaRM Project was funded in 2022 with a $500,0000 grant from the Tasmanian Community Fund, which will be disbursed over five years and has been used to employ gardeners and the project coordinator.
TCF chairperson Sally Darke said although the social enterprise was in its infancy, it was showing great potential.
"We'd like to use this as a precedent for other community gardens to actually show what can be achieved when you have some coordination there," Mrs Darke said.
"Not only do you get the planting, you are looking right through to the plate."
NSCC general manager Trish O'Duffy said the organisations headed by herself and Nettie Burr provided a stop-gap measure for those in need, but the FaRM project was aimed at helping them get back on their feet in the long run.
"We like to empower people to become self-sustained and self-aligned over time," Ms O'Duffy said.
"While we bridge the gap, our aim is to not continue the cycle of dependence."
Ms O'Duffy said it had been very much a collaborative effort, with community members taking the lead in shaping the project.
The launch was commemorated with the social enterprise's first product, 'Eezi Peezi Sauce' - an alternative to the now-discontinued 'Ezy Sauce' made from garden produce.
Ms O'Duffy said this was a sign of things to come, especially with negotiations ongoing to lease a council-owned property on Dover Street for a market garden.
"As we grow food, we'll sell it locally," she said.
"We're reducing the food mileage.
"We're hoping to negotiate with local supermarkets so we can be a supplier, but others will be sold to people at an affordable price ... we'll also use some of it in our community lunches so we can provide home cooked meals."
Community gardens run by the FaRM project are at Newnham, Mowbray and Ravenswood and those wanting to contribute are invited to join regular working bees.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
