The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Northern suburbs food insecurity targeted by sustainable social enterprise

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated August 5 2023 - 3:10pm, first published 2:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FaRM project officer Ammar Nisthat, TCF's Sally Darke, Trish O'Duffy and Sandy Murray for UTAS with some 'Eezi Peezi Sauce'. Picture by Rod Thompson
FaRM project officer Ammar Nisthat, TCF's Sally Darke, Trish O'Duffy and Sandy Murray for UTAS with some 'Eezi Peezi Sauce'. Picture by Rod Thompson

A community endeavour to tackle food insecurity - and more - in Launceston's northern suburbs has celebrated its official launch.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.