Ravenswood Skatepark was filled with skaters of different disciplines for the second annual Rave on Wheels on Friday.
Scooters took the main stage, with nearly 40 entries in the scooter competition alone, while BMX riders and skateboarders got behind the event as well.
Communities for Children project officer at Anglicare Tasmania, Kate Williams, said it was a great turnout.
"We had about 20mm of rain last year and the sun didn't come out until about three or four o'clock, but today we've had the sunshine, barbecue and face painting so it's been great," she said.
"We've had lots of families come through getting all the service information we provide and just really positive engagement, a lot of people have been asking what we do and provide in Ravenswood."
She said the entries had increased from last year.
"There's been lots of sign ups and even today we had kids lining up this morning just waiting to sign up," Ms Williams said.
She said there were talks of expanding the competition to Beaconsfield later this year.
"It's just a great day and we've been really, really happy with all the positivity both in community sector side and in the skate competition," Ms Williams said.
Skate coach and MC for the event, Kurt Budgen, said the support for the event was encouraging.
"It's just awesome to be doing this sort of event where people really appreciate it," he said.
"It's amazing for young people not only just getting out amongst it with their friends and having a fun time, but also just the sense of accomplishment.
"It's about patting each other on the back and getting your friends stoked to get into it."
It was a big day for competitor Jack Osborne, who was up at the crack of dawn to catch the bus from George Town just for the event.
His efforts paid off too as he placed first in the under 16s scooter competition.
Mr Osborne said he competed in competitions all around the state last year.
"I enjoy it and lots of kids come out and see older kids doing cool tricks and it gets them interested," Mr Osborne said.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
