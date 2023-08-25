Lesley Freak is one of the "success stories" of the W.P. Holman Clinic.
Diagnosed with a rare cancer over a decade ago, Ms Holman has surpassed what she was told was a two-year life expectancy five times over because of the Launceston clinic which delivers cancer services to almost half the state.
"I can't say enough about the Holman Clinic and how much of a support that it's been to me," Ms Freak said.
"I think [my survival] says something for the care here."
The W.P. Holman Clinic provides an integrated cancer service to the North of the state including radiation oncology, medical oncology and clinical haematology.
These services help improve outcomes for cancer patients throughout the north.
Diagnosed with a "one in a million" cancer - adrenal cortical carcinoma - Ms Freak is rare in a medical sense, but is one of thousands of Tasmanians receiving care and treatment for cancer weekly - many of them living fuller lives than they would have decades prior.
Much of the increased survival rates and extended life-spans can be attributed to the increased research into treatment - and much of that research has been contributed to by the Cancer Council.
Commemorating Ms Freak's incredible fighting spirit and the work of the clinic ahead of Daffodil Day next week, Ms Holman, new state health minister Guy Barnett and Cancer Council Tasmania's Louise Hannan encouraged Tasmanians to "dig deep" and donate to save lives.
Daffodil Day is Cancer Council's most iconic fundraising campaign, which goes towards life-saving cancer research conducted and funded by the Council.
Ms Hannan - a Cancer Council Tasmania board member - said focus on every type of the disease was no "greater than it has ever been".
"Up to 10 Tasmanians every day receive a diagnosis and more than 900 every year pass away from cancer," Ms Hanan said.
"We strongly suggest that anyone support Daffodil Day."
Mr Barnett said Cancer Council were integral in supporting Tasmanians who have cancer and do a "wonderful job" advocating for those in need.
"Importantly, every dollar raised helps fund lifesaving research, cancer prevention, and supports people affected by cancer," he said.
