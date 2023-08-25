The Examiner
Jacqueline Pauline Fiala, 50, operated Tasmania's largest ever drug importation racket

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
August 25 2023
The Supreme Court in Hobart
The Supreme Court in Hobart

Gold Coast woman involved in the largest drug trafficking syndicate to ever operate in Tasmania was sentenced in the Supreme Court of Tasmania to 15 years jail.

