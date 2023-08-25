Gold Coast woman involved in the largest drug trafficking syndicate to ever operate in Tasmania was sentenced in the Supreme Court of Tasmania to 15 years jail.
Jacqueline Pauline Fiala, 50, of the Broadbeach Waters Queensland pleaded guilty in February this year to two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance with methylamphetamine and cocaine worth up to $26 million.
She is the fourth person to be sentenced in relation to the syndicate which operated from 2019 to 2021.
Kylie Ann Durban 48, of Padstow NSW received a sentence of two years and nine months after being caught in a sting on the Bass Highway in March 2021. She was released on parole in September 2022 after serving 18 months.
Husband and wife drug couriers Meafou Sipili , 42, and Candice Tapatuetoa, 38, of Queensland were jailed for a total of nine years in April last year. They pleaded guilty to trafficking controlled substances with a street value of $2.4 million between April 1, and May 22, 2021.
Justice Stephen Estcourt set a non parole period of seven and half years.
"Ice is a pernicious drug and those trafficking in ti deserve harsh penalties," he said.
Fiala was involved in the packaging and distribution of the ice which was frequently brought in two kilogram parcels in car tyres via the Spirit of Tasmania.
She was involved in the recruiting of drug couriers such as Durban, Sipili and Tapatuetoa.
Justice Estcourt said that it was aggravating factor that Fiala trafficked after being granted bail.
The court heard that she lived in a caravan at Campania during the later period of trafficking.
Justice Estcourt said Fiala showed no signs of excessive wealth from the operation.
