The prestigious Glover Prize has opened entries for 2024

By Declan Durrant
Updated August 15 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 2:00pm
Glover Prize curator Megan Dick with John Glovers The last muster of the Aborigines at Risdon, part of QVMAGs collection within the Queen Victoria Art Gallery at Royal Park. Picture by Rod Thompson
Entries have opened for next year's prestigious Glover Prize, Australia's most-sought after landscape art honour.

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

