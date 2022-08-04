Entries are open for the 2023 Glover Prize, the 20th anniversary of the event. The John Glover Society invites artists to submit an entry for a chance to win this year's increased prize of $75,000.
Advertisement
The competitions celebrates the best contemporary landscape painting of Tasmania. Entrants are also eligible for the People's Choice Award of $3,000, the Children's Choice Award of $500 and the Hanger's Choice Award of $500.
The aim of the Glover Prize is to stimulate conversations about the meaning and possibilities expressed in the words landscape, painting and Tasmania.
An exhibition of the 42 finalists' paintings will be held at Falls Park Pavilion in Evandale, Tasmania between Saturday 11th and Sunday 19th March 2023.
Entries close on January 27th 2023 at 6:00pm, with the finalists named on February 10.
The winner will be announced on March 10 2023.
To enter visit www.johnglover.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.