Artists encouraged to enter 2023 Glover Prize

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
August 4 2022 - 1:00am
Jennifer Riddle, winner of the 2022 Glover Prize with her work: "Wanderings of the Past and Now"

Entries are open for the 2023 Glover Prize, the 20th anniversary of the event. The John Glover Society invites artists to submit an entry for a chance to win this year's increased prize of $75,000.

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

