Council documents show the 'where' and 'when' of priority projects over the next four years.
Like the 2023-24 annual plan, the 2023 Four Year Delivery Plan sets out the City of Launceston council's short term priorities, but also their anticipated deadlines.
The proposed four-year regional sports facility implementation program - which falls under a key priority area of the delivery plan and is due this financial year - is set to be implemented from the latter part of 2024.
This is considered a priority as it will lead to fair and equitable access to sport and recreation facilities not just in Launceston but throughout the region.
Another recreation-related priority is the My Place, My Future initiative which aims to revitalise the city's north, chiefly through the Northern Suburbs Recreation Hub, is expected to take until at least 2025-26.
Initiatives targeted at boosting the city's night-time economy, like allowing and promoting inner-city residential living, are currently set to be developed and implemented from the 2024-25 financial year onward.
In addition to this the second stage of the Launceston City Heart project which seeks to pedestrianise the CBD along St John Street has a deadline of 2024-25.
Another priority area is managing the city's growth through master plans for the growth corridors through St Leonards and Prospect, which will dictate what can be built and where.
Both of these have a 2024-25 deadline, and are set to be followed by precinct plans for Kings Meadows, Lilydale and Newstead.
Deputy mayor Hugh McKenzie said it was vital to have a big-picture view of where the city was headed, however, delivery was still subject to the prevailing economic conditions of the day.
"Some of these are multi-year projects that are not going to happen at once," Cr McKenzie said.
"It'll take time over the period, and hopefully by the end of the four-year plan, we'll have achieved a large percentage of that.
"As the old adage goes - if you fail to plan, plan to fail."
