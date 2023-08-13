Buildings made from hemp could be the next sustainable solution to Australia's building supply crisis.
Hemp concrete, or "hempcrete," is a carbon-negative construction material emerging as a greener alternative to traditional bricks and concrete.
The University of Tasmania is leading the way by using the material in a $131 million project to create a state-of-the-art learning hub in Hobart.
The redevelopment will be the largest-ever commercial use of hempcrete in Australia.
University of Tasmania chief sustainability officer Corey Peterson said it was part of the university's commitment to reducing the carbon impact of building while supporting growth, innovation and sustainability in the state's construction industry.
"Hempcrete is a sustainable building material with incredible insulating, acoustic, and fire-resistant properties, and it will be used in the forestry building instead of carbon-intensive materials like plasterboard," Mr Peterson said.
"The really exciting thing is that we achieved a commercial fire rating for the material through testing commissioned specifically for this project that unlocks this as a product that can be used in commercial and public buildings throughout Australia."
Hempcrete is made from two main components: hemp hurd and a binder, typically lime. Hemp hurd is processed stalks of hemp, a non-psychoactive variant of the cannabis plant.
The university is sourcing the hemp hurd from Cressy-based hemp processor, X-Hemp.
X-Hemp is the only cannabis fibre processing mill in Tasmania, one of only a small handful operating in Australia and is the only 100 per cent female-owned and run hemp facility in the world.
X-Hemp founder and Tasmanian Hemp Association president, Andi Lucas, said the forestry project represented a breakthrough moment for the industry.
"Hemp's potential is enormous as a sustainable material for a range of uses and it will continue to grow into an incredibly valuable industry for Tasmania," Ms Lucas said.
"We're a small, growing business without the resources to fund fire testing and certification for commercial applications.
"It's projects like the forestry building, and clients like the university who push for innovation and sustainability, that will unlock hemp's potential and support the growth of our industry."
The project will be delivered by Australian building company Hansen Yuncken, using more than 200 cubic metres of hempcrete during construction.
Hansen Yuncken project manager Alex Gorton said because of the hempcrete, the project will use 40 per cent less carbon than standard construction.
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania.
