The Glover Prize judges have announced its 42 finalists for 2023.
The three judges picked the finalists from 703 entrants from Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, New Zealand, France, Italy and Mexico.
Of the 42 finalists, 21 are artists from Tasmania and six from the North and North-East of the state.
The finalists from Launceston are Brooke van Ruiswyk, Edna Broad, and Paul Becker.
Finalists' artworks will be on display at the Glover Prize Exhibition at Falls Park Pavilion in Evandale, during March.
The judges for the Glover Prize 2023 are Suzanne Cotter, Director of the Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA), William Nuttall, Director of Niagara Gallery, and Tasmanian based artist Lucienne Rickard.
The Glover Prize 2023 winner will be announced on Friday, March 10. The winner receives $75,000 and a bronze maquette of colonial artist and pastoralist John Glover (1767-1849), whose legacy is celebrated through the prize which is awarded for the best contemporary landscape painting of Tasmania completed in the previous 12 months.
The John Glover Society Inc. will acquire the winning artwork for its collection. The society is based in Evandale, was established in 2002 to keep alive Glover's work and legacy and started the Glover art competition in 2004. It is regarded as the country's most sought-after landscape art competition.
Visitors to the exhibit of the finalists' work will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite artwork.
The votes will be tallied on Sunday, March 19 to decide this year's People's Choice and Children's Choice Award winners.
John Glover is known for his paintings of the Tasmanian landscape around the Deddington area south-east of Launceston where he settled after migrating from England in 1832. He is known as "the father of Australian landscape painting."
The exhibition runs from March 11-19 at Falls Park Pavilion in Evandale.
