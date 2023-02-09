The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

The 42 Glover Prize finalists chosen from 703 entrants world-wide

CM
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated February 10 2023 - 10:26am, first published 8:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jennifer Riddle, winner of the 2022 John Glover Prize.

The Glover Prize judges have announced its 42 finalists for 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CM

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.