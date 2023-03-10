The highly anticipated winner of Australia's most prestigious landscape art prize has finally been announced.
Tasmanian artist Jo Chew has been selected as the 2023 winner of the coveted Glover Prize for her oil-on-linen piece, Tender.
Dr Chew says her painting is a reflection on a broken housing market and a rental market that prevents many from entering it.
"I had just moved back to Hobart and lived with my parents for a year, unable to find a rental I could afford," Dr Chew said.
"And at the time, images of tents and caravans as homes were featured frequently in the news. It was easy to see why more and more people were forced into living situations such as this.
"I think art has the capacity to begin and continue conversations, and addressing homelessness, I guess in a philosophical sense was important to me."
Glover Prize curator Megan Dick said the prize was more than just an art exhibition, calling it an "edifying experience that starts conversations, educates, and entertains".
"There is quite a strong narrative to Jo's work, it reflects contemporary issues while also including reference to John Glover's work in her painting," she said.
"I think the painting it is on a superficial level, very easy to look at. It is quite aesthetic to the eye. When you first look at it there are elements that are really accessible. The camper van may invoke memories of a holiday, for example.
"But when you really look at it, and read the artist's intention behind the piece, it's much deeper, much more layered."
Glover Prize 2023 judge and Tasmanian artist Lucienne Rickard said while choosing a winner was a difficult decision, she was happy with the final choice.
"Jo successfully manages to pull together many diverse elements to create a cohesive painting," Dr Rickard said. "It is a beautiful and thought-provoking piece."
