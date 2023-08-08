Launceston Tornadoes' Macey Crawford and Micah Simpson have been nominated for the Youth Player of the Year award following their NBL1 South campaigns.
Basketball Victoria will host the NBL1 South awards ceremony at the State Basketball Centre on Friday night.
Kilsyth Cobras' Georgia Booth, Isis Lopes and Nikita Young, Melbourne Tigers' Lily Carmody, Dandenong Rangers' Nyadiew Puoch, Hobart Chargers' Sarah O'Neill and Diamond Valley Eagles' Sophie Burrows are also in the running.
A nominated player must be under-23 at end of the home and away season and the top-10 players - as voted post-game by referees and coaches - are then voted on by each club captain and coach to select the winner.
Point guard and Torns' co-vice-captain Simpson, 20, recently won the club's players' player award for the second year in a row.
She spent the summer with WNBL side Bendigo Spirit after missing the end of last NBL1 South season with a broken wrist.
The on-court general averaged 10 points and four assists this season.
Devonport's Macey Crawford took out the most improved player award.
The 18-year-old guard, who played 19 games, averaged 10 points and four rebounds.
The Tornadoes finished 14th this season with nine wins and 13 losses.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
