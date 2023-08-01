Launceston Tornadoes captain Keely Froling claimed her third MVP gong on the trot at the club's recent awards night.
She averaged 25.9 points, which was the second best in NBL1 South, as well as 10 rebounds as a forward.
The club honoured Froling on their Facebook page.
"What is truly remarkable about Keely is her leadership. She always puts the team above individual achievements and her ability to motivate and inspire teammates is second to none," a post said.
The 27-year-old, who joined the Tornadoes in 2020, played just 10 NBL1 games in a season where she juggled various commitments and sustained an ankle injury.
The skipper topped the NBL1 South's point-scoring in the 2022 regular season, averaging 29 and 14 rebounds.
Guard Olivia West was MVP runner-up after averaging 16.5 points and 5.7 rebounds while playing all 22 games.
"Liv is an absolute fan favourite - she is fast, she is aggressive and she can shoot the three. This former Torns' floor sweeper is a certified star," a post said.
The 26-year-old enjoyed a stunning debut season for the Torns after returning from US college ball.
She had been a development player with the Torns as a teenager.
Point guard and co-vice-captain Micah Simpson won the players' player for the second year in a row.
She spent the summer with WNBL side Bendigo Spirit after missing the end of last NBL1 South season with a broken wrist.
Devonport's Macey Crawford took out the most improved player award.
The 18-year-old played 19 games and averaged 10 points and four rebounds.
Centre Taya Webb who returned from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, was awarded the coach's choice award, averaging six points and three rebounds from her 20 games.
The volunteer's choice award went to guard Sharna Appleby who notched 14 games.
It was a gong chosen by the club's dedicated volunteers and celebrates exceptional kindness and selflessness.
Team manager Linda West was awarded the Tornado of the Year for embodying the Torns' values while having a significant impact on the club.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
