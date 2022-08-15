The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Keely Froling, Kelsey Griffin top Tornadoes in Launceston's MVP award

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
Updated August 15 2022 - 3:51am, first published 3:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CAPTAIN FANTASTIC: Keely Froling took out the Launceston Tornadoes' MVP award after helping lead the side into the NBL1 South finals. Picture: Craig George

Keely Froling has been rewarded for her exceptional season with the Launceston Tornadoes.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.