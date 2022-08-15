Keely Froling has been rewarded for her exceptional season with the Launceston Tornadoes.
The club held their MVP awards at the Country Club over the weekend after they wrapped up their regular season against the Hobart Chargers.
Launceston's season is set to continue into the NBL1 South finals series after their second-half comeback over the Chargers in the Tasmanian derby locked them into eighth place on the table with 14 wins and eight losses.
Kelsey Griffin was the star of the show against the Chargers with 32 points and had 18 rebounds, three steals and two blocks. The Australian representative's weekend got better when she claimed the runner-up award in Launceston's most valuable player.
It is an impressive feat given the key Tornado missed game time after stepping away during the season due to personal reasons. Griffin averaged 25 points and 12 rebounds in the roster season to be top-five in the NBL1 South in both statistics.
The MVP honour went to Keely Froling for her dominant form as the captain of the Tornadoes topped the NBL1 South's point-scoring in the regular season. It's Froling's second MVP honour of the year after she also claimed the Sydney Flames' MVP award alongside Shyla Heal in the WNBL.
Froling was prominent in the Tornadoes' comeback win against the Chargers with 25 points and 10 rebounds while she averaged 29 points and 14 rebounds across the regular season.
Micah Simpson's strong form was rewarded with the player's player award to cap a strong season from the Tornadoes' vice-captain.
While Tahanee Bennell's season was ended early due to an ACL injury, her impact off the court was recognised with the coaches' award.
Charli Kay was the Tornadoes' most improved players. Jan Van Asch was recognised for her work behind the scenes as the Tornadoes' volunteer coordinator was rewarded the Tornado of the Year award.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
