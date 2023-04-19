Micah Simpson's return from a back injury couldn't have come at a better time for the Launceston Tornadoes.
They're pumped for their first home game of the NBL1 South season at Elphin Sports Centre and looking to bounce back from their tough away double-header last weekend.
The Torns host Knox Raiders on Friday at 6pm in their fourth game of the fixture.
Simpson, who spent the summer with WNBL side Bendigo Spirit, hasn't played for the Tornadoes since early August.
She missed the rest of the 2022 campaign after breaking her wrist against Sandringham. The guard had averaged 10 points per game and four rebounds.
Coach Sarah Veale in the past fortnight told The Examiner Simpson then injured her back while in Bendigo.
You couldn't wipe the smile off captain Keely Froling's face as she spoke about Simpson's return.
"Thank God she's back, she's just incredible and I forget that she's so young but she just brings this poise in that point guard role and really gets everyone in the right spots and sets people up," she said.
"She's a creating point guard rather than a score-first point guard which is awesome for this team because we have scorers here, there and everywhere.
"She'll be a massive influence for us and then defensively she brings it as well."
Veale further elaborated on how Simpson would help the team.
"She brings that calmness of making sure we're organised and if we need to slow it that we can slow it when we do," she said.
"Olivia (West) and Charli (Kay) have done a great job in that but they're shooting guards.
"So to be able to have Micah in the point and Liv as another scoring guard (is great).
"Point guards have the hardest job, they get hammered all the way up the court, they're trying to organise and it's exhausting for them.
"To now have potentially three people that can play through that position, it just makes us more flexible and harder to guard."
Launceston also face Ballarat Miners on Saturday at Ulverstone's Thunder Stadium at 6pm.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
