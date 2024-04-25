JackJumpers' Launceston future uncertain during Silverdome ownership change

Launceston's hopes for hosting Tasmania JackJumpers games in the future remain unclear as the NBL fixture release draws nearer.
Following the JackJumpers' maiden title, franchise and league owner Larry Kestelman joined the team's trip to celebrate with their Northern fanbase at the Silverdome in April.
He took the opportunity to revive an ongoing conversation about the quality of the precinct.
"The Silverdome is not a venue that is currently fit for purpose, even for the two NBL games that we have. So we definitely have a few problems to solve," Kestelman said.
"There will definitely need to be investment in the Silverdome for games to continue in the North."
The ambiguity surrounding the NBL champions' Northern home has potentially come at an inconvenient time for the state government who are in the midst of transferring ownership of the precinct to Stadiums Tasmania alongside UTAS Stadium.
Although, funding for any improvements to the stadium will still be provided by the government.
Minister for sport and events, Nic Street, said the government understands the desire for an improved venue.
"The JackJumpers are the hottest ticket in town at the moment and we absolutely want to ensure that the fan experience at games is the best it can be," he said.
"We know the Silverdome could do with some investment, and we'll be discussing the requirements with Stadiums Tasmania as they assume ownership of the facility in coming months."
The last investment into the Silverdome by the government was made in the 2021-22 financial year, when they provided $400,000 to "bring the Silverdome [up] to international standard for basketball".
Should upgrades be made to the Silverdome, chief executive Christine Finnegan said in February that Launceston would be rewarded with not just two regular-season matches.
"Should the facilities get the upgrade they actually require to get it to the standards that other teams and ourselves expect to play in, then we'll be taking finals games to Launceston in the future," she said.
"If we have an arena that can actually be able to deliver what we are able to get at MyState Bank Arena - this is not a Hobart-centric team - we'll certainly be looking at the option of taking finals to Silverdome once that upgrade has happened."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.