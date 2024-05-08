Launceston's Belgian basketball import arrives one day, plays the next

Launceston Tornadoes' Belgian import Lore Devos only arrived in Australia on Thursday night but managed to play against Frankston Blues in Ulverstone on Saturday night.
It came after fellow import Trinity Oliver had to wait about five days to get playing approval in April after arriving from the US.
So how did Devos do it?
"(Coach) Sarah (Veale) told me she made some calls and she got lucky," Devos said.
"They put my request on top of the pile so that's how I got it done so early. I'm very happy I got it right away when I got here. That was nice," she said.
Veale clarified FIBA processed the playing licence quickly enabling Devos to take the court.
Oliver previously told The Examiner that the application process involved online courses and you can only apply once you get to Australia.
"I did that on Friday night pretty late. So I was doing all that stuff and Trinity helped me a little bit but of course it still took me a while," Devos said, before joking that Oliver's memory of the paperwork wasn't the best.
The good-spirited Oliver said she was surprised Devos got to hit the court so quickly.
"Yes, I was so surprised," she said.
"I asked Sarah 'what happened? what was the difference?'
"But she was able to make some calls or something like that and get it expedited so that's even better. I didn't want her (Devos) to wait anyway."
Oliver enjoyed a laugh when asked if she felt her story helped Devos' cause.
"I have no idea, honestly, I'll take credit for it though," she said.
So how did Devos go in the game not long after she'd flown from Belgium?
For starters, Saturday was a big day because she met the team and processed "a lot of information in a short time, right before the game".
The 25-year-old then pulled down seven rebounds, had four assists, made 16 points and played 36 minutes which was almost the whole time.
She felt better than she expected given her jet lag.
"I was a little bit tired of course and I tried not to think of it during the game," she said.
"But I definitely felt it after the game and I was actually surprised how good I felt running in the game.
"It was maybe only at the end that I could feel my legs getting tired a little bit."
As for joining the Tornadoes, Devos said that happened thanks to her agent and Veale.
She explained she had attracted interest from Australian teams last summer but couldn't make it over.
The 185-centimetre forward, who grew up in Kortrijk near the French border in Belgium's west, has enjoyed plenty of experiences in her career.
She just finished a season in Iceland and has previously played in Switzerland.
She said she had also played in Belgian youth national teams before her college years with Colorado State in NCAA Division 1.
Devos explained she had never played with Belgium's senior national team but had been in their extended squads.
Away from basketball, the speaker of multiple languages, including Flemish and French, appears to have landed in the perfect place.
"I love just being outside and going on hikes," she said.
Devos will play her second game for Launceston when they meet Melbourne Tigers at Elphin Sports Centre on Saturday, May 11 at 6pm.
The Torns are chasing their second win of this NBL1 South season after losing to Frankston 74-66.
They had their strongest line-up on court as Devos played alongside Oliver and Australian Opals squad member Keely Froling.
Oliver said Froling would play again this weekend.
