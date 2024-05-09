Chance for Northern JackJumpers fans to lift championship trophy

For any Tasmania JackJumpers fans wanting to get their hands on the franchise's maiden NBL championship trophy, now is your chance.
Fresh off their unforgettable finals series against Melbourne United, the JackJumpers will take the trophy to the North and North-West over the coming weeks with fans given the opportunity to hold and take pictures with the silverware.
The tour's head of operations, Jack Soward, said it was an exciting opportunity for the club to reach out to their greater Northern fanbase.
"We want to bring the championship to the people if they can't come to us, and so we've organised a range of locations where people can feel a part of this celebration," Soward said.
Assistant coach Mark Radford will take part in some stages of the tour and lead some of the JackJumpers' community basketball clinics in the coming weeks.
The trophy will also visit a number of schools and make some home visits to surprise members in the North.
Friday, May 17
Saturday, May 18
Sunday, May 19
Monday, May 20
Tuesday, May 21
Tasmania JackJumpers chief executive Christine Finnegan has announced a switch to Kingston as the home of the JackJumpers' high-performance centre, after a breakdown in negotiations with the initially-proposed Rosny site.
"Our players currently train at Kingston and most of them live in the vicinity of that shared facility," Finnegan said.
"They have all embraced the community, the schools and lifestyle that Kingston offers and given there are plenty of options there it would be remiss of me not to explore them.
"We have been very patient over the past few years while we worked through the different issues associated with Wilkinson's Point.
"Unfortunately, there are still too many obstacles to that site for us to continue the conversation any further.
"It was clear that the Kingborough Council had a vision for the AFL High Performance Centre site and when this was awarded to Rosny we explored if there would be any interest in it becoming the home of the JackJumpers instead.
"We would like the Government to support our proposal so we can go about getting the JackJumpers HPC under construction."
With concerns over whether the construction of the facility would delay new basketball courts set to be built in Glenorchy, Finnegan said that did not have to be the case.
"We hope that the relocation of the JackJumpers facility will in no way impact the community courts planned for the Glenorchy area which we agree are desperately needed to service the Glenorchy community," she said.
The proposed venue includes a gym, recovery rooms, change rooms, administration facilities and two courts which would be made available for public use when not required by the JackJumpers.
"The Government committed to build a High Performance Centre a number of years ago," Finnegan continued.
"We have just experienced our fourth free agency period without the facilities to entice players to our program and it is my responsibility to our head coach Scott Roth and our basketball department to get the HPC under construction as soon as possible.
"I implore the Government to support the JackJumpers by following through with their commitment to build a High Performance Centre."
Finnegan said once the proposal gets accepted, work will begin almost immediately.
"I don't know how long these infrastructure projects take, it's quite a reasonably small build in terms of high-performance centres," she said.
"I'll presume it won't take too long. However, just to get it started will give everybody a great sense of confidence moving forward.
"It's a matter of picking this project up and putting it down on a new site and really that's the start and the end of it."
