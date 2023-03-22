A crucial piece of the Launceston Tornadoes' puzzle has re-signed for 2023.
Fresh off a development deal with WNBL outfit Bendigo Spirit, Micah Simpson is back in Torns colours and excited to reunite with a high-profile teammate.
"I'm very excited, obviously I get to play with Keely [Froling] again, which is a big highlight," she said.
"We've brought in some local talent, probably more than last year, so that's really exciting. This is a big pathway for us local girls, so it's exciting to see so many more come back."
The Spirit finished the WNBL season in fifth, with Simpson sitting on the bench for four of their matches and coming onto the court for almost 10 minutes against the Southside Flyers in January.
The 20-year-old guard scored two points, getting on the board by manoeuvring around multi-sport star Monique Conti and working her way into the paint for a lay-up.
"Just living in that environment for six months straight and you do the same thing every day, I was living with [Tornadoes teammate] Kelsey [Griffin], who's a real pro and I got to see what it takes to compete at the highest level," Simpson said.
"That made me even more excited to continue my basketball and hopefully achieve my goals."
Simpson went through what a regular week looked like at Australian basketball's highest level.
"It was pretty much practice every day, we lift about three or four times a week and then depending on games, and travel and everything, it varies a little bit but I was pretty much on court every day.
"I think the biggest thing for me was just learning. I learned something every day and that was probably the best part of it."
Having played for the Tornadoes for several seasons and been the team's vice-captain, the former Riverside High School student drew high praise from coach Sarah Veale.
"Micah has obviously improved dramatically in the three years that I've been coaching," Veale said.
"I haven't obviously seen a lot of Micah while she was in Bendigo but I've heard some pretty amazing things from the coach and from Kelsey about how much improvement Micah made in that time."
In pursuit of their first NBL1 South title after falling by two points in last year's preliminary final, the Tornadoes' campaign starts in Ulverstone against Hobart Chargers on April 1.
