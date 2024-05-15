Our best pictures from the Tornadoes' second basketball win of season

Keely Froling's commitments ahead of the Paris Olympics are ramping up as the Launceston Tornadoes star pushes for a spot in the Australia Opals basketball team.
She said she was going on an overseas tour in a couple of weeks to play games with some of the Opals' 24-strong squad. The location has yet to be announced.
Basketball Australia have announced that another group will go to China for a similar experience from May 26 to June 3.
"There will be another tour announced soon that will give other members of the squad an opportunity then we will cut the list down for the Melbourne games," a BA statement said.
There were will be an Australia versus China series at Melbourne's John Cain Arena on July 3 and 5.
"I've had a pretty good WNBL season and Asia Cup leading into this so it's just a matter of putting my best foot forward and doing everything that I can to make the team," she said.
"I think my versatility defensively and rebounding-wise (are strengths), I don't think my role in the Olympic team is a big scoring role, but obviously I'll be just doing anything that I can to get that spot."
She said she wouldn't play for the Torns this weekend due to managing her load.
It means Launceston will be without their top-scorer from last weekend.
Froling made 31 points as the Torns scored their second victory of the season with a 78-67 win against Melbourne Tigers on Saturday at Elphin Sports Centre.
They have an away double-header this weekend with Belgian import Lore Devos looking forward to the challenge.
It starts with a battle against Ringwood Hawks at the Rings in Melbourne at 6pm on Saturday before a match-up with Kilsyth Cobras at Kilsyth Sports Centre on Sunday at 12pm.
Hayden Zasadny and Nathan Lee will coach the Tornadoes this weekend as Sarah Veale is unavailable due to personal reasons.
Froling and Tahanee Bennell have been taking training this week.
The Tornadoes are 15th on the NBL1 South ladder with two wins and seven losses, having won two of their past four encounters.
Ringwood are seventh while Kilsyth are 19th and bottom of the table.
