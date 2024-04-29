The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Basketball

No word yet on Elphin as basketball waits for government support

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated April 29 2024 - 5:09pm, first published 3:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Basketball Tasmania chief executive Ben Smith has not heard from government since the election. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Basketball Tasmania chief executive Ben Smith has not heard from government since the election. Picture by Phillip Biggs

With the state election dust settled, Basketball Tasmania is keen to break soil.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Basketball

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.