Launceston's three-time premiership coach Mitch Thorp will coach the Blues again in 2024.
The 34-year-old confirmed his future on Friday, extending his contract for one more season having previously re-signed for two years after the Blues' 2021 triumph.
Thorp said the decision to stay on as coach for a sixth season was an easy one.
"Each season we aim to have a competition-leading football program, I look forward to continuing to lead the charge in the pursuit of future success," he said.
"I have been energised by the playing group's standards over the course of this season. Ultimately the decision was straightforward to continue my time at Launceston Football Club."
He played a season with Glenelg in the SANFL before coaching Devonport for three seasons (2015-17) and eventually joining Launceston in 2018.
The father-of-two won the Peter Hudson Medal in his first season, before taking over the coaching role in 2019 and steering the Blues to their premiership hat-trick in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
Launceston president Don Jones was excited to see Thorp sign on for another season.
"Mitch's record at our club speaks for itself - three premierships as we reach the business end of his fifth season, along with the strong development role he has played with AFL-bound teenagers James Leake, Colby McKercher, Arie Schoenmaker and [former Collingwood player] Isaac Chugg," Jones said.
"We're looking forward to the continued partnership now and into the future."
Thorp played his 150th TSL game earlier this season and has put on the boots twice this year against Clarence and North Launceston.
The Blues are sitting third on the ladder with a win-loss record of 7-4 as their young side gets more experience under their belt.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
