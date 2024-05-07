Forward showcasing snaps in State League footy that helped Sharks win final

Ben Hyatt's dominant performance for Launceston against North Hobart on Saturday reminded of his electric third quarter in the 2023 NTFA premier semi-final.
Hyatt switched back to the Blues from Hillwood during the off-season.
The Sharks won last year's NTFA semi-final in dramatic fashion against South Launceston with a seven-goal-to-two third term.
Hyatt kicked three in that quarter to help Hillwood eventually win by 21 points.
What reminded of that performance wasn't just that he kicked multiple goals but how he got them.
His 2023 effort was characterised by out-running opponents, gathering the loose ball, captilising on half chances and a check-side snap on the run.
The 22-year-old's agility, leg speed and snap kicks were on display again as the Blues won their State League round six duel by 63 points.
The highlight was when he kicked one from about 40 metres on the boundary near the cricket clubrooms at Windsor Park.
It was a long floating ball that looked like it was missing but it found a way through the big sticks in the third stanza.
"Conall McCormack gave me the footy and I had a split second where I just tried to get it somewhere around the goals," Hyatt said.
"It managed to spin in the right direction and float through so there was a bit of luck involved but you take it."
The snap has long been in Hyatt's repertoire.
"From a young age, I've always loved going around the corner using my bananas and snaps around the body, it just feels a bit more comfortable. I practice it a lot," he said.
The snaps were on show but it was Hyatt's consistency that led coach Mitch Thorp to happily reveal his statistics and call it a huge performance.
Hyatt kicked six goals, took eight marks and had 25 possessions. He also assisted a Dylan Riley goal in the first quarter.
He was part of a small forward line that featured the likes of Lenny Faulkner and debutant Hunter McGee who also booted majors.
It reminded of Richmond's forward set-up in their 2017 AFL premiership year when their smalls assisted spearhead Jack Riewoldt.
"Being a small forward line, there's a lot of little fellas going around and it's often hard to compete in the air," Hyatt said.
"As a team, we like to pride ourselves on how we scrap around the ball in the forward-50 and locking it in."
Hyatt featured in the Blues' best as well as earning two votes in the media-voted Cripps Player of the Year.
As he previously told The Examiner, Hyatt switched back to Launceston to play senior footy with his younger brother Isaac who is 20 years old.
Isaac, who was in the best for a fourth time on Saturday, is enjoying an impressive season.
Hyatt, who went to St Patrick's College and grew up in Launceston, said the brothers had come from a strong footy family with their dad enjoying a playing career in Hobart while their mum is a big Hawthorn supporter.
Being close in age seems to have given them great preparation for high-level footy.
"From a young age we were in the backyard battling it out," Hyatt said with a smile.
"Wherever we went, we brought a footy with us whether it was to Nan's or anywhere.
"Isaac and I were doing kick-to-kick and playing against each other. There were a few fights, a few blood noses and a few punches thrown."
While Thorp suggested some people doubted how Hyatt would go at State League level moving up from the NTFA, Hyatt said that experience had been of great benefit.
After playing juniors for Launceston, he spent three years at Hillwood and said being exposed to senior footy at a young age significantly contributed to his improvement.
The recruit, who slotted 33 goals with two bags of five in 2023, has kicked 10 goals this year and been in Launceston's best three times.
