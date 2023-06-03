The Examiner
Launceston defeat Clarence in Mitch Thorp's 150th TSL game

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated June 3 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 6:20pm
Launceston co-captains Jobi Harper and Brodie Palfreyman. An incident with Harper could be looked at by the match review officer. Picture by Rod Thompson
Launceston were dominant in a 16.10 (106) to 4.3 (27) win over Clarence as both sides left the match-up with question marks over their stars.

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

