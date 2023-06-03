Launceston were dominant in a 16.10 (106) to 4.3 (27) win over Clarence as both sides left the match-up with question marks over their stars.
A striking incident looms over Blues co-captain Jobi Harper while Clarence ruck Sam Green sustained a leg injury - playing no part in the second half.
Harper's second-quarter moment could come under the microscope of the match review officer, putting a sour note on the win as Isaac Hyatt and Jake Hinds kicked five.
Coach Mitch Thorp, who was a late inclusion for his 150th TSL senior match, admitted he did not see the incident but had a stern chat with Harper on the bench.
"He said it was a forearm as opposed to a punch or anything like that," Thorp said.
"I think it's important that leaders lead, no matter who it is, whether it's your captain or your first-gamer and one thing we've prided ourselves on is that we've got certain standards and everyone's held accountable to that."
Thorp made an impact early with a holding-the-ball tackle, a mark and an assist on goal, supplying Hyatt with his first after Hinds got the team on the board.
Those two goals proved to be the only ones of the first term despite several late attacks from Clarence, which Launceston's defence repelled - holding their opponents scoreless.
Despite the visitors having several early inside-50s in the second term, Launceston hit the scoreboard first through Liam Jones before the 'Roos answered back through Colin Garland.
The sides traded once more to finish the term as Jarrod Harper found the sticks either side of goals from Hyatt - the first a short pass from Thorp and the second a stunning running banana.
Those efforts put the Blues up by 21 points at the main break and the margin blew out in the third due to some dominance from the Blues.
"It was a nice bounce back," Thorp said.
"Good teams with good character bounce back from tough losses and last week was certainly a tough loss so it was more about action during the week.
"We went to work, we didn't have a hell of a lot of meetings or over-communicate about it, we needed to get to work on some basic kicking.
"We kicked the ball so much better today, transitioned well and gave our forwards a chance."
The second half saw Hyatt be crafty and opportunistic, booting two more as Bailey Gillow, Jones and the Hinds brothers all goaled to put the three-quarter-time margin at 59 points.
Younger brother Jayden's rare major was a highlight, kicking on the run from the paint of 50 metres but Jake did not let him have all the limelight, booting three in the final term.
Clarence late inclusion Kayde Saward provided them with a reason to smile late, kicking a set-shot from the boundary but the Blues did not relent.
They kicked five goals in the last quarter, including Jordan Cowell's first senior major, to put the cherry on top of the result.
Thorp praised Hyatt's "great fortnight" after kicking three last weekend as well as Gillow, who had 18 contested disposals, and Jones - describing them as the "next generation" for the Blues.
He saved his highest praise for Brodie Palfreyman.
"I thought that was his best game for the year," Thorp said. "He really led by example, he was tough, he was hard and they tagged him pretty closely. He was our best by a long way - we all see the flashy outside stuff but his hard-nosed inside stuff was really important."
