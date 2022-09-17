A stunning eight minutes of wet weather footy helped Launceston claim a State League three-peat on Saturday at UTAS Stadium.
It was an arm-wrestle for the first 10 minutes of the game before the dam wall broke and the Blues' Ryan Tyrrell, Bailey Gillow, Dylan Riley and Jake Hinds slammed home goals.
The first-quarter blitz set up the 16.14 (110) to 5.8 (38) victory.
An emotional Mitch Thorp, who coached his fourth senior premiership, was over the moon speaking shortly after the final siren.
"I'm super proud and particularly proud of the way the boys played today given the conditions, it was super wet," he said.
"It was very much a contrast to the qualifying final and we had to pull our socks up and roll our sleeves up and get our hands dirty.
"Fletcher Seymour, Jobi Harper and Jake Hinds led from the front and were superb."
Hinds was flying in the first half and was the difference between the two sides.
He kicked four of the Blues' seven first-half goals, an incredible effort on the slippery deck.
"He stood up when we needed it, he and Fletcher Seymour were our best two," Thorp said.
"Fletcher ended up with 38 disposals and 12 clearances.
"They're two leaders of our club and they performed on the big stage."
Thorp felt the game was won around the footy.
"Jobi's work in the ruck and (Brodie) Palfreyman, Seymour and Jay Blackberry - their work around the ball to get territory and lock it in our forward half was the difference."
How did this triumph compare to the previous two Blues' premierships?
"This is more relief given the season we've had and probably the expectations on this game," Thorp said.
"I was super nervous yesterday and super nervous today."
The coach had high praise for his club president.
"Sandra Boland should take a whole heap of credit for the work she has done over the four-year period we've been together and her leadership and governance through challenging times," he said.
"She's a hard businesswoman who I'm super proud of and really enjoy working with."
Kingborough coach Trent Baumeler, who was proud of the way his group battled, felt they could have captilised on more scoring opportunities.
"Our start was bright I feel like inside-50 numbers and territory in the first four or five minutes were in our favour," he said.
"Everything was going well, we were playing to the plan and it was in our area but we had a couple of lapses.
"It feels like it was five or six goals from defensive-50 stoppages (we gave away) and you can't give up that amount of goals and expect to win any game of footy, especially a grand final."
Baumeler was also proud of the courage Ed Cole displayed in returning to the ground following a serious injury he sustained in the first quarter.
"I think the doctor said it was fractured ribs or broken ribs but you're not going to tell Eddie he's not coming back on," he said.
The Tigers had strong support in the stands despite the weather, something which brought a smile to coach's face.
"We've always talked about bringing the community along for the journey and giving them a team to be proud of. I think we've done that now," he said.
It was physical and fiery from the get-go. The Tigers, eager to turn around a 91-point qualifying final loss, brought the heat and Launceston pushed back.
It was tight for the first 10 minutes before the Blues broke the game open with their string of goals.
It was difficult to see the Tigers coming back after Hinds found himself in a paddock at half-forward and nailed it from 30 metres on the run.
Kingborough couldn't get the ball deep enough to score and trailed 4.1 (25) to 0.1 (1) at the first break.
Hinds kicked a set-shot goal early in the second term and Tyler Carter slotted one at the other end to get the Tigers' first.
Hinds celebrated with the crowd after taking an uncontested mark 25m out and adding his third.
Kingborough had another big chance 25 minutes into the quarter when Kieran Lovell got on the end of great team footy.
He soccered it across the line under intense pressure in the goal square. But after deliberation the umpires judged the ball was touched.
At the other end, Hinds received a free-kick for front-on contact and converted from 40m.
The Blues were up by 38 points at the half. Launceston maintained the ascendency in the third with Riley bagging his second for the day with a set-shot from directly in front.
Then the Tigers broke their drought when Luke Graham found the middle of the big sticks. Riley got his third for the day to have Launceston up by 53 points at the final change.
Tensions had been bubbling all day and there were little fires everywhere during the first three quarters.
It was no surprise when a brawl erupted as the siren went.
Palfreyman displayed excellent roving skills kicking the opening two goals of the final stanza.
He also snapped a long-range third.
Launceston's gun recruit Jackson Thurlow kicked his second from 40m midway through the quarter.
He fist pumped in celebration and you could tell the former AFL player had enjoyed being back in Blue.
Palfreyman, Harper, Josh Woolley and Ryan Tyrrell were also named in Launceston's best.
The Tigers' biggest contributors were Lachlan Clifford, Jordan Lane, Ben Donnelly, Zach Adams, Marcus Gardner and Cooper Sawdy.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
