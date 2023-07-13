Last week's wind-affected battle at Windsor Park was the perfect audition for Launceston as they prepare for Kingborough at the Twin Ovals on Saturday.
The town end was the scoring one in the Blues' win last week and coach Mitch Thorp is predicting something similar down South this weekend.
"One thing that really stands out in this competition is everyone genuinely has a home ground advantage, I think everyone knows how to play their home ground quite well," he said.
"So we'll be conscious of particularly the wind and the breeze as typically this time of year and looking at the forecast it's always quite breezy, so maximising the time with the wind and then being able to bunker down and being hard to play against when the Tigers have got it, is going to be a key feature of the game.
"I dare say that there's only going to be one scoring end, so we faced that a little bit on the weekend against Lauderdale and did a pretty good job and hopefully we can do the same on the weekend."
The Blues made one change for the clash, with Tasmania Devils skipper Thomas Beaumont coming out for Jordan Cowell, with Launceston's co-captain Jobi Harper not returning following his three-week suspension.
Thorp said Harper has had "a minor setback", which will see the club take a "longer-term view" with his recovery.
The co-captain would have been an exciting inclusion to the midfield battle which will see the likes of Jamieson House and Brodie Palfreyman battle Kieran Lovell, Eddie Cole and Lachie Clifford.
"The midfields know each other pretty well," Thorp said.
[Kieran] Lovell is clearly the best midfielder in the competition- Launceston coach Mitch Thorp
"Their midfield hasn't changed in the last couple of years and Lovell is was clearly the best midfielder in the competition and then they've got some real serviceable workmen like Clifford and Cole as an example that that really support him quite well, so we're going to have to be on our game.
"Last time we played them, Lovell really got a hold of us, he had 18 clearances so we'll have to make sure we do a better job this time on clamping him at the source."
The TSL clubs will have their Tasmania Devils players available for selection next week, with Launceston set to gain their three national championship-winning Allies in a major boost to the side.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.