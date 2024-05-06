Bennett blinkered on ensuring ultimate TSL ending for Bombers

Leading the Tasmanian State League's early premiership favourites, there is no room for Fletcher Bennett to take his eye off the prize.
North Launceston sit on top of the ladder with an unblemished 6-0 record, having played and beaten every other team in the league.
And co-captain Bennett, who put in a best-on-ground performance in the Bombers' grand final rematch in Kingborough on Saturday, said the club were eager to finish the year and the TSL era "on a big note".
"It's easy to listen to the outside noise, but we're just really focused on controlling what we can control," Bennett said.
"We're just keen to focus on this year ... the more that we tune in and we stick to our processes and our game plans, and we just continue to support one another and get around one another, I've got every bit of confidence that we'll be back in the big dance."
The outside noise which Bennett was perhaps referring to has been extensive.
Following AFL Tasmania's decision to scrap the TSL in favour of a three-pronged regional model, the Bombers and their Northern rivals Launceston have been vocal about their disappointment of how the change has been handled thus far.
While the impact appears to be limited to an administerial level, the consistent negativity from the clubs aimed at the upcoming NTFA premier league earned both of them a 60-day suspension from the association.
Last year, Bennett spoke of his disappointment at the TSL's impending demise.
"There's a chance that the TSL not going ahead post-2024 will require me to move to the mainland," he said at a press conference in July, 2023.
"Obviously I want to play footy at the highest level I can, but, naturally, there's a chance that this may force me to have to move."
However, on Monday, Bennett was resistant to discuss his movements beyond 2024.
"My focus at the moment is purely just on this season," he said.
"If it is going to be the last year of the TSL I want it to be not only my most enjoyable year, but the club's most enjoyable year."
Instead the in-form defender said his focus was aimed squarely at ensuring the club was in the best shape possible for its young players.
"It's really promising, that next wave of players that will be leading our club in the years to come," he said.
"The likes of Blade Sulzberger, Harry Bayles, Declen Chugg, Michael Stingel, the list goes on. Those guys are going to be crucial for our club moving forward."
With the Bombers entering their first bye of the season, Bennett's form has earned him a joint spot on top of the Player of the Year leaderboard with six votes, alongside teammate Oscar Van Dam and Kingborough's Kieran Lovell.
Kingborough vs North Launceston
3: Fletcher Bennett, North Launceston
2: Declen Chugg, North Launceston
1: Lachlan Clifford, Kingborough
Launceston vs North Hobart
3: Bailey Gillow, Launceston
2: Ben Hyatt, Launceston
1: Sam Foley, Launceston
Clarence vs Glenorchy
3: Bryce Alomes, Clarence
2: James Bealey, Clarence
1: Noah Holmes, Clarence
