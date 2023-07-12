The Examiner
George Town residents won't benefit from merger options, says Mayor Greg Kieser

Charmaine Manuel
Charmaine Manuel
July 13 2023
George Town Mayor said it would be council's preference not to go ahead with any of the merger options. Picture by Phillip Biggs.
Mayor Greg Kieser has said that there is currently no "justifiable business case" which would benefit residents in any of the merger scenarios for George Town presented by the local government board.

